https://sputnikglobe.com/20240528/borrell-admits-escalation-risk-if-ukraine-strikes-targets-in-russia-with-western-weapons-1118662307.html

Borrell Admits 'Escalation Risk' If Ukraine Strikes Targets in Russia With Western Weapons

Borrell Admits 'Escalation Risk' If Ukraine Strikes Targets in Russia With Western Weapons

Sputnik International

EU defense ministers will discuss on Tuesday Kiev's strikes on the Russian territory with the use of Western weapons, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday, saying that there is "risk of escalation."

2024-05-28T10:18+0000

2024-05-28T10:18+0000

2024-05-28T10:18+0000

military

russia-nato showdown

josep borrell

jens stoltenberg

ukraine

european union (eu)

nato

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/07/1106103757_0:0:3122:1756_1920x0_80_0_0_15701d1ca0e6fb9cc953dbf147f8f6e3.jpg

On Monday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Ukraine’s right to self-defense includes the right to strike legitimate military targets outside the country. Stoltenberg also confirmed that he favors lifting restrictions on the use of Western weapons on "legitimate targets" on the territory of Russia. "Do we allow our arms to be used further in Russia directly … another important thing to discuss today," Borrell said ahead of the EU Foreign Affairs Council on defense, adding that "according with the law of war ... there is no contradiction … you have to balance your risk of escalation and the need for Ukrainians to defend."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240527/natos-useless-drone-wall-just-another-step-towards-large-scale-confrontation-with-russia-1118653963.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia-nato showdown, ukrainian crisis, borrel on western weapons, nato escalation, nato ukraine, nuclear risk