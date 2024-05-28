International
Borrell Admits 'Escalation Risk' If Ukraine Strikes Targets in Russia With Western Weapons
EU defense ministers will discuss on Tuesday Kiev's strikes on the Russian territory with the use of Western weapons, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday, saying that there is "risk of escalation."
On Monday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Ukraine’s right to self-defense includes the right to strike legitimate military targets outside the country. Stoltenberg also confirmed that he favors lifting restrictions on the use of Western weapons on "legitimate targets" on the territory of Russia. "Do we allow our arms to be used further in Russia directly … another important thing to discuss today," Borrell said ahead of the EU Foreign Affairs Council on defense, adding that "according with the law of war ... there is no contradiction … you have to balance your risk of escalation and the need for Ukrainians to defend."
