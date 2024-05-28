https://sputnikglobe.com/20240528/borrell-in-favor-of-polands-proposal-of-common-eu-air-defense-shield-1118660555.html

Borrell in Favor of Poland’s Proposal of Common EU Air Defense Shield

Sputnik International

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday that he supports the proposal put forward by Poland to create a common European air defense system.

Last week, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that the Polish and Greek governments are preparing an appeal to the European Council and the European Commission on the creation of a common European air defense system. Earlier, military experts told Sputnik why the so-called "drone wall" initiative is likely nothing more than political posturing by the countries involved and an attempt to demonstrate "their toughness against Russia and the [alleged] Russian threat".

