Borrell in Favor of Poland’s Proposal of Common EU Air Defense Shield

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday that he supports the proposal put forward by Poland to create a common European air defense system.
Last week, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that the Polish and Greek governments are preparing an appeal to the European Council and the European Commission on the creation of a common European air defense system. Earlier, military experts told Sputnik why the so-called "drone wall" initiative is likely nothing more than political posturing by the countries involved and an attempt to demonstrate "their toughness against Russia and the [alleged] Russian threat".
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday that he supports the proposal put forward by Poland to create a common European air defense system.
Last week, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that the Polish and Greek governments are preparing an appeal to the European Council and the European Commission on the creation of a common European air defense system.
“Everything that is being done in a community approach, much in favor. In fact, [it] is my role as the high representative for security and defense. The role is to build a common defense policy," Borrell told reporters ahead of the EU Foreign Affairs Council on defense.
Earlier, military experts told Sputnik
why the so-called "drone wall" initiative is likely nothing more than political posturing by the countries involved and an attempt to demonstrate "their toughness against Russia and the [alleged] Russian threat".