Poland Not Excluding Sending Troops to Ukraine in Future - Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
Poland did not send troops to Ukraine, but does not rule out such an option in the future, Polish Foreign Ministry spokesman Pawel Wronski said on Tuesday.
"Poland has repeated many times that we are not sending troops to Ukraine, but at the same time it is impossible to exclude such a situation in the future, because we do not know how this situation will unfold. There is currently no sending of troops to Ukraine," Wronski told reporters.Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron made several hawkish statements about the possibility of sending French troops to Ukraine. Vladimir Putin suggested in an interview that there was “an element of resentment” from Macron, answering a question whether the French president took an anti-Russian stance in order to take revenge for loosing influence in Africa to Moscow. However, Putin underscored that Russia “did not squeeze France out of Africa” and that African people simply preferred to work with Russian “economic operators” instead of French ones.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Poland did not send troops to Ukraine, but does not rule out such an option in the future, Polish Foreign Ministry spokesman Pawel Wronski said on Tuesday.
"Poland has repeated many times that we are not sending troops to Ukraine, but at the same time it is impossible to exclude such a situation in the future, because we do not know how this situation will unfold. There is currently no sending of troops to Ukraine," Wronski told reporters.
Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron made several hawkish statements about the possibility of sending French troops to Ukraine.
Vladimir Putin suggested in an interview that there was “an element of resentment” from Macron, answering a question whether the French president took an anti-Russian stance in order to take revenge for loosing influence in Africa to Moscow. However, Putin underscored that Russia “did not squeeze France out of Africa” and that African people simply preferred to work with Russian “economic operators” instead of French ones.
