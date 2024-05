https://sputnikglobe.com/20240528/putin-talks-to-media-after-visit-to-uzbekistan-1118664629.html

Putin Talks to Media After Uzbekistan Visit

Putin is talking to the media about his two-day visit to Uzbekistan where he was warmly welcomed by his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Sputnik brings you a broadcast from Vladimir Putin’s press conference. Putin is talking to the media about his two-day visit to Uzbekistan where he was warmly welcomed by his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev.The leaders discussed various issues, including political, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian cooperation.“Everything has practical application, the most serious issues were discussed,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!

