US Planning to Build Lithium Production Plant in Ukraine - Ukrainian MP

The United States wants to cooperate with Kiev in the production of lithium and build a plant on the territory of Ukraine, David Arakhamia, leader of Volodymyr Zelensky’s Servant of the People faction, said.

Such a decision was made due to the fact that China "controls most of the lithium" in the world, he added.Arakhamia also noted that Ukraine has the largest and "cheapest" underground gas storage facility in Europe, and foreign investors could use it to store gas until its price increases.Earlier, Sputnik reported that Western officials repeatedly expressed interest in Ukrainian deposits of rare earth minerals as an alternative to Russian and Chinese supplies.

