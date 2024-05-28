https://sputnikglobe.com/20240528/us-veterans-sickened-by-radiation-at-area-52-denied-health-benefits-1118657460.html

US Veterans Sickened by Radiation at Area 52 Denied Health Benefits

US Veterans Sickened by Radiation at Area 52 Denied Health Benefits

Sputnik International

Cases of cancer, bronchitis and other breathing issues have been documented in veterans who served at a classified military compound that inspected secretly-obtained Soviet fighter jets.

2024-05-28T04:34+0000

2024-05-28T04:34+0000

2024-05-28T04:37+0000

nevada

us armed forces

air force

us department of energy

nuclear tests

radiation

nuclear radiation

americas

us army

us military

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/1c/1118657818_0:278:3072:2006_1920x0_80_0_0_c3deb0f6eac741cf58b39b13a705a5ad.jpg

Hundreds of veterans of the US Armed Forces have been sickened after being stationed at a top secret base in the Nevada desert, but the confidential nature of their work there has prevented them from receiving benefits for their health conditions.US media documented the story of one such former servicemember, who worked at an installation sometimes called Area 52.For years the United States conducted extensive nuclear testing near the secret base.A 1975 federal report acknowledged that toxic radioactive dust scattered throughout the area posed a risk to people stationed nearby, but government analysts concluded nuclear testing should continue.“Discontinuing the work done at the Range would be against the national interest,” concluded the assessment. “The Range could in principle be decommissioned, but the cost would be great… Shutting the Range down or moving its operations elsewhere would also have an adverse impact on the economy of the Tonopah area.”Some $25.7 billion in health benefits have been allocated to employees of the US Department of Energy and other federal agencies who were stationed in the area. But the work of Ely and other military veterans is excluded from service records, meaning they cannot prove they were present at Area 52.“It makes me incredibly mad and it hurts me too because they're supposed to have my back,” said Ely. “I had theirs and I want them to have mine.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231106/growing-evidence-shows-how-artillery-fire-in-syria-iraq-left-us-troops-with-brain-damage-1114773978.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240228/world-war-iii-watch-us-army-restructuring-to-focus-on-large-scale-combat-1117030444.html

nevada

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

John Miles https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg

John Miles https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

John Miles https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg

area 52 radiation, area 52, area 52 health consequences, us nuclear testing nevada, us nuclear testing radiation, veterans exposed to radiation, veterans seek health benefits, tonopah nuclear testing, radiation exposure, health issues, american soldiers