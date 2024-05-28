https://sputnikglobe.com/20240528/watch-russian-ka-52-copter-chop-down-ukrainian-troops-1118661603.html
Watch Russian Ka-52 Copter Chop Down Ukrainian Troops
Watch Russian Ka-52 Copter Chop Down Ukrainian Troops
Ka-52M attack helicopter of the Russian Airspace Forces hammered camouflaged Ukrainian manpower and military equipment with unguided missiles
A Ka-52M attack helicopter of the Russian Airspace Forces has hammered camouflaged Ukrainian positions and military equipment with unguided missiles. After conducting a strike, the crew launched infrared countermeasure projectiles in order to create false targets for heat-seeking Ukrainian anti-air missiles and conducted evasive maneuvers. After that, the crew successfully returned to its home base.The video was provided by the Russian Ministry of Defense.
Watch Russian Ka-52 Copter Chop Down Ukrainian Troops
The Ka-52M helicopter is dubbed “Alligator” for its formidable combat capabilities. The chopper is armed with unguided missiles, including Vihr (Whirlwind) projectiles that can reach targets over 10 km. Some military experts refer to the Ka-52M as the “star of the special operation”.
A Ka-52M attack helicopter of the Russian Airspace Forces has hammered camouflaged Ukrainian positions and military equipment with unguided missiles.
After conducting a strike, the crew launched infrared countermeasure projectiles in order to create false targets for heat-seeking Ukrainian anti-air missiles and conducted evasive maneuvers. After that, the crew successfully returned to its home base.
The video was provided by the Russian Ministry of Defense.