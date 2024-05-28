https://sputnikglobe.com/20240528/watch-russian-ka-52-copter-chop-down-ukrainian-troops-1118661603.html

Watch Russian Ka-52 Copter Chop Down Ukrainian Troops

Ka-52M attack helicopter of the Russian Airspace Forces hammered camouflaged Ukrainian manpower and military equipment with unguided missiles

A Ka-52M attack helicopter of the Russian Airspace Forces has hammered camouflaged Ukrainian positions and military equipment with unguided missiles. After conducting a strike, the crew launched infrared countermeasure projectiles in order to create false targets for heat-seeking Ukrainian anti-air missiles and conducted evasive maneuvers. After that, the crew successfully returned to its home base.The video was provided by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

