Democrats Tell Chief Justice to Address Ethics; Trump Case Closing Arguments

2024-05-29

John Burris, civil rights attorney, joins us to discuss closing arguments in the Trump New York Trial and Democrats calling on Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. to do something to ensure that Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. is not allowed to participate in the Supreme Court 2020 presidential election and the Jan.6, 2021, US Capitol attack cases because of the flags flown outside of Justice Roberts' home. He also analyzes what to expect in the closing arguments in today's Trump trials.Mark Sleboda, international relations and, security analyst, joins us to discuss the remarks of David T Pyne, an EMP task force scholar and former US Department of Defense officer, who praises Russia's success as one of the key factors contributing to the failure of the Ukrainian counteroffensive last summer. He also discusses Ukrainian Commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrskyi announcing that France plans to send instructors to Ukraine to train Ukrainian troops, a move that would escalate NATO's involvement in the proxy war.Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss signing the first point for the peace agreement agenda between Columbia and the armed guerilla movement National Liberation Army (ELN) and President Maduro's milestones on the international stage.Misty Winston, radio host, free speech activist, and press freedom activist, joins us to discuss the US appearance to justify Israel's Rafah Massacre that killed 45 Palestinians. She also talks about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu being under fire after he called the Rafah massacre a "tragic mistake," and more House Democrats pushing back against pressure to endorse House Speaker Mike Johnson's invitation for Netanyahu to address a joint session in Congress.Jon Jeter, journalist and author, joins us to discuss how Israel's Tents Massacre is a heinous war crime in flagrant violation of international laws with Western complicity.Fiorella Isabella, journalist and geopolitical analyst, joins us to discuss France and Ukraine in talks over sending military instructors, Netanyahu Under Fire After Calling Rafah Massacre a 'Tragic Mistake,' and Representative McCaul's bi-partisan delegation heading to Taiwan after major Chinese military drills.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of America's Undeclared War, joins us to discuss House Democrats not wanting Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu to make a speech to Congress, Israeli Knesset Considers Law that will label the UN Aid Agency as a terror group, and the Pentagon's ongoing impunity.Craig Jardula, co-host of the Convo Couch and host of the new show Pasta2go, joins us to discuss the details of this past weekend's Libertarian Convention, where the delegates selected Chase Oliver as their presidential nominee.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

2024

