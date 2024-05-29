https://sputnikglobe.com/20240529/israeli-tanks-move-into-central-rafah-amid-international-outrage-1118672158.html
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several stories from around the globe, including the Israeli military's attack on the city of Rafah in southern Gaza.
Rachel opened this week's show with co-host of Convo Couch and political analyst Craig 'Pasta' Jardula, who detailed his experience at the Libertarian National Convention, where presidential candidates Donald Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. were present.Following a discussion on the Libertarian National Convention, Rachel spoke to Ukrainian whistleblower and former diplomat Andrii Telizhenko about the prospect of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.In the last hour of the show, Rachel was joined by geopolitical analyst and Editor in-Chief of MENA Uncensored Leila Hatoum, who discussed the massacre in Rafah and the international community's reaction.Lastly, Rachel spoke to journalist and geopolitical analyst Oliver Vargas about the upcoming British elections, which will see Rishi Sunak attempt to fend off the Labour Party's top candidate.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Israeli Tanks Move into Central Rafah amid International Outrage
04:15 GMT 29.05.2024 (Updated: 10:25 GMT 29.05.2024)
Rachel opened this week's show with co-host of Convo Couch and political analyst Craig 'Pasta' Jardula, who detailed his experience at the Libertarian National Convention, where presidential candidates Donald Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. were present.
Following a discussion on the Libertarian National Convention, Rachel spoke to Ukrainian whistleblower and former diplomat Andrii Telizhenko about the prospect of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.
In the last hour of the show, Rachel was joined by geopolitical analyst and Editor in-Chief of MENA Uncensored Leila Hatoum, who discussed the massacre in Rafah and the international community's reaction.
Lastly, Rachel spoke to journalist and geopolitical analyst Oliver Vargas about the upcoming British elections, which will see Rishi Sunak attempt to fend off the Labour Party's top candidate.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM