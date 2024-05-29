https://sputnikglobe.com/20240529/lavrov-chairs-meeting-on-ukrainian-crisis-with-heads-of-diplomatic-missions---1118680239.html
Lavrov Chairs Meeting on Ukrainian Crisis with Heads of Diplomatic Missions
ussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov chairs roundtable on Ukrainian crisis with heads of foreign diplomatic missions
Sputnik brings you a broadcast from Moscow where Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is chairing a roundtable on the Ukrainian crisis with heads of foreign diplomatic missions.While the detailed agenda was not disclosed, the meeting comes the next day after Vladimir Putin elaborated extensively on the question of the legitimacy of the Ukrainian authorities, explaining that the Ukrainian constitution provides for the extension of the powers of the parliament (Verkhovna Rada), but does not mention the possibility of extending the powers of the president.Moscow officials repeatedly stressed that Russia is not in conflict with the people of Ukraine and that the collective West is the main culprit and instigator of the Ukrainian crisis.Follow Sputnik's live feed for more info!
While the detailed agenda was not disclosed, the meeting comes the next day after Vladimir Putin elaborated extensively on the question of the legitimacy of the Ukrainian authorities, explaining that the Ukrainian constitution provides for the extension of the powers of the parliament (Verkhovna Rada), but does not mention the possibility of extending the powers of the president.
Moscow officials repeatedly stressed that Russia is not in conflict with the people of Ukraine and that the collective West is the main culprit and instigator of the Ukrainian crisis.
Follow Sputnik's live feed for more info!