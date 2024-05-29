https://sputnikglobe.com/20240529/minsk-forced-to-suspend-cfe-treaty-to-ensure-national-security---foreign-ministry-1118681389.html

Minsk Forced to Suspend CFE Treaty to Ensure National Security - Foreign Ministry

Minsk Forced to Suspend CFE Treaty to Ensure National Security - Foreign Ministry

Sputnik International

The decision of Belarus to suspend the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE) is a forces response step aimed at ensuring the country's national security,

2024-05-29T09:52+0000

2024-05-29T09:52+0000

2024-05-29T09:52+0000

military

russia-nato showdown

belarus

belarusian foreign ministry

treaty on conventional armed forces in europe (cfe)

nato

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/18/1111446750_0:105:3269:1944_1920x0_80_0_0_4fce7ed6faa6ab357ffde4df0f7237ec.jpg

On Tuesday, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko signed a bill to suspend the CFE Treaty into law, according to the country's legal portal. Minsk was ready to implement the CFE Treaty, even despite the unfriendly steps of some countries, the ministry said, adding that Belarus will be ready to resume the agreement provided that NATO countries return to its implementation as well. Belarus remains committed to conventional arms control to ensure security and is ready for dialogue with all interested countries, the statement read.

belarus

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia-nato showdown, belarus cfe, cfe nato, belarus foreign ministry