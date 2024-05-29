https://sputnikglobe.com/20240529/minsk-forced-to-suspend-cfe-treaty-to-ensure-national-security---foreign-ministry-1118681389.html
Minsk Forced to Suspend CFE Treaty to Ensure National Security - Foreign Ministry
The decision of Belarus to suspend the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE) is a forces response step aimed at ensuring the country's national security,
On Tuesday, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko signed a bill to suspend the CFE Treaty into law, according to the country's legal portal. Minsk was ready to implement the CFE Treaty, even despite the unfriendly steps of some countries, the ministry said, adding that Belarus will be ready to resume the agreement provided that NATO countries return to its implementation as well. Belarus remains committed to conventional arms control to ensure security and is ready for dialogue with all interested countries, the statement read.
Minsk Forced to Suspend CFE Treaty to Ensure National Security - Foreign Ministry
"The decision of the NATO member states to suspend the CFE Treaty left us no choice. The suspension of the CFE Treaty by Belarus is a forced response step aimed at ensuring the country’s national security against the backdrop of the destruction of the existing conventional arms control regime in Europe and the continuing escalation of military-political tensions in the region," the ministry said in a statement.
Minsk was ready to implement the CFE Treaty, even despite the unfriendly steps of some countries, the ministry said, adding that Belarus will be ready to resume the agreement provided that NATO countries return to its implementation as well.
Belarus remains committed to conventional arms control to ensure security and is ready for dialogue with all interested countries, the statement read.