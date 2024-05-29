International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Fault Lines
From Washington DC - the capital of the divided states of America - it's time for a show that brings you both sides of the issues that the country is talking about. We battle it out, Monday through Friday, on a show that's explosive, informative and entertaining.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240529/rafah-massacre-prompts-international-condemnation-1118681705.html
Rafah Massacre Prompts International Condemnation
Rafah Massacre Prompts International Condemnation
Sputnik International
On this episode of Fault Lines, Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss the latest developments from around the globe, including Israel's assault on Rafah.
2024-05-29T04:12+0000
2024-05-29T10:02+0000
fault lines
radio
rafah
israel
ukraine
russia
gaza strip
palestine
libertarian
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/1d/1118681537_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_6d986809e5bd5b8aa3387b6338cdeb14.png
Rafah Massacre Prompts International Condemnation amid Mounting Pressure for Ceasefire
Sputnik International
On this episode of Fault Lines, Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss the latest developments from around the globe, including Israel's assault on Rafah.
The show kicks off with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda joining the show to discuss the latest on the battlegrounds in Ukraine.Then, veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier talks about the massacre in Rafah that killed 45 causing worldwide condemnation.The show closes with political analyst and podcast host Craig "Pasta" Jardula joining to weigh in on the Libertarian National Convention in DC this past weekend.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
rafah
israel
ukraine
russia
gaza strip
palestine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Melik Abdul
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0f/1110380196_0:72:1365:1438_100x100_80_0_0_9986d5f38d8c64aaa36cfd76771b1b60.jpg
Melik Abdul
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0f/1110380196_0:72:1365:1438_100x100_80_0_0_9986d5f38d8c64aaa36cfd76771b1b60.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/1d/1118681537_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_133a3bba78d78d6fdf4f9907b92dddbb.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
fault lines, us libertarian party, rafah massacre, ceasefire for gaza, russia advance in ukraine
fault lines, us libertarian party, rafah massacre, ceasefire for gaza, russia advance in ukraine

Rafah Massacre Prompts International Condemnation

04:12 GMT 29.05.2024 (Updated: 10:02 GMT 29.05.2024)
Fault Lines
Rafah Massacre Prompts International Condemnation amid Mounting Pressure for Ceasefire
Subscribe
- Sputnik International
Melik Abdul
All materialsWrite to the author
Jamarl L. Thomas - Sputnik International
Jamarl Thomas
All materials
On this episode of Fault Lines, Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss the latest developments from around the globe, including Israel's assault on Rafah.
The show kicks off with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda joining the show to discuss the latest on the battlegrounds in Ukraine.
Then, veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier talks about the massacre in Rafah that killed 45 causing worldwide condemnation.
The show closes with political analyst and podcast host Craig "Pasta" Jardula joining to weigh in on the Libertarian National Convention in DC this past weekend.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала