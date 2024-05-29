https://sputnikglobe.com/20240529/rafah-massacre-prompts-international-condemnation-1118681705.html
Rafah Massacre Prompts International Condemnation
On this episode of Fault Lines, Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss the latest developments from around the globe, including Israel's assault on Rafah.
The show kicks off with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda joining the show to discuss the latest on the battlegrounds in Ukraine.Then, veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier talks about the massacre in Rafah that killed 45 causing worldwide condemnation.The show closes with political analyst and podcast host Craig "Pasta" Jardula joining to weigh in on the Libertarian National Convention in DC this past weekend.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
04:12 GMT 29.05.2024 (Updated: 10:02 GMT 29.05.2024)
On this episode of Fault Lines, Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss the latest developments from around the globe, including Israel's assault on Rafah.
The show kicks off with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda joining the show to discuss the latest on the battlegrounds in Ukraine.
Then, veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier talks about the massacre in Rafah that killed 45 causing worldwide condemnation.
The show closes with political analyst and podcast host Craig "Pasta" Jardula joining to weigh in on the Libertarian National Convention in DC this past weekend.
