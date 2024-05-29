https://sputnikglobe.com/20240529/russia-may-spur-development-of-mid-range-missiles-due-to-natos-aggressive-plans--official-1118681163.html
Russia May Spur Development of Mid-Range Missiles Due to Aggressive NATO Plans – Official
NATO’s aggressive plans towards Russia may accelerate the schedule for Moscow’s creation and possible deployment of medium- and shorter-range missiles, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday.
In August 2019, the United States formally withdrew from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, which limited the development and deployment of ground-based missiles with ranges between 500 and 5,500 kilometers. Russia denounced the move as a risk to global security.
"The announcement that the relevant research work and a series of measures to prepare for the creation of such systems was made several years ago. We have wasted no time. And I think that NATO's increasingly aggressive manifestations towards us and the need to give these manifestations the toughest possible rebuff in this area can have a certain impact in terms of intensifying the schedules," Ryabkov told reporters.