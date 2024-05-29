https://sputnikglobe.com/20240529/trump-trial-wraps-up-libertarians-launch-nominee-dems-worried-about-biden-1118669372.html

Trump Trial Wraps Up, Libertarians Launch Nominee, Dems Worried About Biden

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss topics from around the globe, including the Trump trial wrapping up and the Libertarian National Convention.

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss topics from around the globe, including the Trump trial wrapping up and the Libertarian National Convention.

The show begins with Craig "Pasta" Jardula, political analyst and podcast host, joining the show to discuss this past weekend's Libertarian National Convention and their nomination of Chase Oliver for president.Then, tax attorney Steve Hayes analyzes the Trump trial in NYC as it comes to a close.The second hour starts with American-Serbian journalist Nebojsa Malic weighing in on the US considering lifting a ban on Ukraine using American-supplied weapons on Russian soil.The show closes with author, journalist, and activist Robert Fantina sharing his perspective on Israel's massacre of 45 Palestinians in Rafah as the government faces worldwide condemnation.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

