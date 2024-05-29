https://sputnikglobe.com/20240529/us-may-ask-more-asian-countries-to-deploy-its-middle-range-long-range-missiles---lavrov-1118683470.html
US May Ask More Asian Countries to Deploy Its Middle-Range, Long-Range Missiles - Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday he was confident that the United States would ask some Asian states, apart from the Philippines, to allow deployment of its middle- and long-range missiles.
In April, the US army said it had deployed the Mid-Range Capability, also known as the Typhon Weapon System, to Northern Luzon, Philippines, for exercise Salaknib 24. The United States and Russia agreed to the Intermediate Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty in 1987. The INF Treaty prohibited the US and Russia from possessing surface-launched medium-range ballistic and cruise missiles with a range between 500 and 5,500 kilometers (310 and 3,429 miles). Both countries withdrew from the INF Treaty in 2019.
Currently such missiles are being deployed in the Philippines and Denmark, top diplomat stressed.
"The Americans originally withdrew from this treaty [Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty] to explore new areas [of deployment], including the Philippines. And I am sure that other countries in the Asia-Pacific region will also be asked to provide hospitable territory for similar weapons," Lavrov said during a diplomatic roundtable on the settlement of the situation around Ukraine in Moscow.
In April, the US army said it had deployed the Mid-Range Capability
, also known as the Typhon Weapon System, to Northern Luzon, Philippines, for exercise Salaknib 24.
The United States and Russia agreed to the Intermediate Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty in 1987. The INF Treaty prohibited the US and Russia from possessing surface-launched medium-range ballistic and cruise missiles with a range between 500 and 5,500 kilometers (310 and 3,429 miles). Both countries withdrew from the INF Treaty in 2019.