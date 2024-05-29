https://sputnikglobe.com/20240529/watch-russian-grad-obliterate-ukrainian-outpost-near-donetsk--1118686406.html
Watch Russian Grad Obliterate Ukrainian Outpost Near Donetsk
Watch Russian Grad Obliterate Ukrainian Outpost Near Donetsk
Russian troops destroyed Ukrainian stronghold with Grad missile system
Russian soldiers detected fortified Ukrainian positions near the settlement of Seversk in the Donetsk region. In order to root them out, they unleashed the firepower of the Grad multiple-launch rocket system and obliterated the positions in the beat of a heart. Grad MLRS is a system developed by Russian engineers that is a highly mobile machine capable of destroying targets with a hurricane of fire up to 42 km away.
Watch Russian Grad Obliterate Ukrainian Outpost Near Donetsk
Ukrainian troops once again learned the hard way that they are not welcome in Donbass. The lethal lesson was delivered by Russian Grad MLRS.
Russian soldiers detected fortified Ukrainian positions near the settlement of Seversk in the Donetsk region. In order to root them out, they unleashed the firepower of the Grad multiple-launch rocket system and obliterated the positions in the beat of a heart.
Grad MLRS is a system developed by Russian engineers that is a highly mobile machine capable of destroying targets with a hurricane of fire up to 42 km away.