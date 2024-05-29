https://sputnikglobe.com/20240529/why-antagonizing-pyongyang-is-a-really-bad-idea-top-6-north-korean-weapon-systems-1118687502.html

Why Antagonizing Pyongyang is a Really Bad Idea: Top 6 North Korean Weapon Systems

Why Antagonizing Pyongyang is a Really Bad Idea: Top 6 North Korean Weapon Systems

Sputnik International

North Korea has enough military power to dissuade the United States from intervening if a conflict breaks out on the Korean Peninsula, as well as to give South Korea's military a proper beating, North Korean head of state Kim Jong Un announced during his recent visit to the Academy of National Defense Science in Pyongyang.

2024-05-29T15:47+0000

2024-05-29T15:47+0000

2024-05-29T15:47+0000

military

military & intelligence

north korea

weapons

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/07/10/1079907119_0:45:800:495_1920x0_80_0_0_0b94226c4ed286d5e88560ace86d3267.jpg

Kim’s words do not seem to be a mere empty boast, as despite all the sanctions imposed against North Korea by the US and its allies, Pyongyang commands a potent military force equipped with some rather impressive armaments. Here are but a few examples of weapon systems that North Korea could bring to bear against its foes: - M1989 Koksan is a 170mm self-propelled howitzer that can lob artillery shells at a distance of up to 60 kilometers. - Hwasong-11Na, also known as KN-24, is a short-range ballistic missile capable of carrying up to 500 kg of conventional payload, that has a range of about 400 kilometers. - Hwasong-8 is a ballistic missile equipped with a hypersonic gliding vehicle, according to Pyongyang. The missile can deliver warheads to targets several thousand kilometers away. - KN-09 is 300mm multiple launch rocket system that has a range of over 200 kilometers.- KN-25 is a truly peculiar creation of North Korean weapon manufacturers. Officially designated as a super-large caliber multiple launch rocket system, KN-25 can fire munitions that qualify as tactical ballistic missiles that can carry both conventional and nuclear payloads. The weapon’s range is estimated at 380 kilometers. - M2020 is a next generation main battle tank equipped with a 125mm cannon and anti-tank missiles. Visually, M2020 resembles a mix of Russian T-14 Armata and US M1 Abrams. It is a relatively new addition to the North Korean arsenal and it remains to be seen what exactly it is capable of.

north korea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

north korean military, north korea weapons, north korean arsenal, north korea artillery, north korea missiles