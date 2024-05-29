https://sputnikglobe.com/20240529/why-antagonizing-pyongyang-is-a-really-bad-idea-top-6-north-korean-weapon-systems-1118687502.html
Why Antagonizing Pyongyang is a Really Bad Idea: Top 6 North Korean Weapon Systems
North Korea has enough military power to dissuade the United States from intervening if a conflict breaks out on the Korean Peninsula, as well as to give South Korea's military a proper beating, North Korean head of state Kim Jong Un announced during his recent visit to the Academy of National Defense Science in Pyongyang.
Kim’s words do not seem to be a mere empty boast, as despite all the sanctions imposed against North Korea by the US and its allies, Pyongyang commands a potent military force equipped with some rather impressive armaments.
Here are but a few examples of weapon systems that North Korea could bring to bear against its foes:
- M1989 Koksan is a 170mm self-propelled howitzer that can lob artillery shells at a distance of up to 60 kilometers.
- Hwasong-11Na, also known as KN-24, is a short-range ballistic missile capable of carrying up to 500 kg of conventional payload, that has a range of about 400 kilometers.
- Hwasong-8 is a ballistic missile equipped with a hypersonic gliding vehicle, according to Pyongyang. The missile can deliver warheads to targets several thousand kilometers away.
- KN-09 is 300mm multiple launch rocket system that has a range of over 200 kilometers.
- KN-25 is a truly peculiar creation of North Korean weapon manufacturers. Officially designated as a super-large caliber multiple launch rocket system, KN-25 can fire munitions that qualify as tactical ballistic missiles that can carry both conventional and nuclear payloads. The weapon’s range is estimated at 380 kilometers.
- M2020 is a next generation main battle tank equipped with a 125mm cannon and anti-tank missiles. Visually, M2020 resembles a mix of Russian T-14 Armata and US M1 Abrams. It is a relatively new addition to the North Korean arsenal and it remains to be seen what exactly it is capable of.