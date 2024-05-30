Le Pen Sees Macron's Backing of Ukraine's Strikes Inside Russia as Step Toward World War
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - French President Emmanuel Macron’s support for Ukraine's targeting of military facilities in Russia's internationally recognized territory is another step toward a world war, Marine Le Pen, the leader of the French right-wing National Rally party, said on Thursday.
"Macron wants France to enter the war. This statement is an additional step in that direction. I am against it and I think it creates an enormous risk for the security of our citizens," Le Pen told French radio broadcaster Franceinfo.
The right-wing politician only supports the supplying of defensive weapons to Kiev, she added.
"Similarly to the United States and Germany, I am against permitting Ukraine to use Western-supplied weapons to strike targets on the territory of Russia. This is a mechanism for entering the third world war. I am against anything that might create the risk of a global conflict, with France being on its front line," she added.
The parties should return to diplomacy and start talks, but Macron is preparing French society for the announcement he is sending troops to Ukraine, Le Pen said.
"It is necessary to find a way towards a dialogue. Everyone knows that the victory will not be a military one. The only way is to find paths for negotiations. We have to provide Ukraine with military aid without sending troops. But Macron is preparing us to send military personnel to Ukraine. It is another concerning step," the politician told the radio station.
France does not try to play a role of a mediator anymore while other countries are doing this, she said.
"No one except Ukraine and Russia can resolve this [conflict], but some countries might try to bring their positions closer. Others are doing that instead of us, and France is not doing that," Le Pen said.
On Tuesday, Macron said that Ukraine should be allowed to strike military sites in Russia. The supply of long-range weapons to Ukraine capable of hitting Russian military facilities is not an escalation of the conflict in Ukraine, he said.
On Monday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Ukraine’s right to self-defense includes the right to strike legitimate military targets outside the country.
Some NATO member states should realize "what they are playing with" when they suggest allowing Kiev to launch strikes on Russian territory, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.