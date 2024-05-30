https://sputnikglobe.com/20240530/mossads-icc-threats-covid-congressional-hearings-south-african-elections-1118691319.html

Mossad’s ICC Threats, COVID Congressional Hearings, South African Elections

Mossad’s ICC Threats, COVID Congressional Hearings, South African Elections

Young voters polled overwhelmingly believe that US politicians are corrupt as the White House continues to move its red line on Gaza.

Independent investigative journalist Chris Helali joins Misfits hosts MIchelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss Israel’s operations in Rafah and President Joe Biden’s red lines, reports that Israel’s Mossad threatened past International Criminal Court prosecutors and the brief life of Washington’s aid pier in Gaza. He also gets into what to expect from Europe’s coming parliamentary election, predictions for the UK’s election this summer, and signs of escalation in Ukraine.Editor of the Polemicist Jim Kavanagh discusses evidence that officials at the National Institutes of Health deliberately tried to hide their conversations about possible origins of Covid-19, the failure of most mainstream journalism to pay attention to this story at the time, efforts by the Biden and Trump administrations to politicize the intelligence agency, the Biden administration’s latest effort to court black voters,Editor of the Pan African Newsire Abayomi Azikiwe discusses South Africa’s election, whether the African National Congress will lose its parliamentary majority after decades, what issues are at the forefront of South African voters’ minds, and an assessment of the last three decades of ANC rule.The Misfits also discuss legal updates on various prominent cases, and a Japanese dog man’s further animal aspirations.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

