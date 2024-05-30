https://sputnikglobe.com/20240530/ukraine-peace-talks-without-russia-south-african-elections-israel-attacks-gaza-and-more-1118693072.html
Ukraine Peace Talks Without Russia, South African Elections, Israel Attacks Gaza and More
Ukraine Peace Talks Without Russia, South African Elections, Israel Attacks Gaza and More
Sputnik International
On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the world, including the upcoming South African elections.
2024-05-30T04:19+0000
2024-05-30T04:19+0000
2024-05-30T09:24+0000
the backstory
radio
rafah
donald trump
african national congress (anc)
south africa
ukraine
gaza strip
russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/1d/1118692912_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_2e0ac42a78818c83e95963fec58c7f8f.png
Ukraine Peace Talks Without Russia, South African Elections, Israel Attacks Gaza and More
Sputnik International
On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the world, including the upcoming South African elections.
The Backstory kicked off on Wednesday with Rachel interviewing journalist and co-host of the Final Countdown on Radio Sputnik Angie Wong on the topic of the Donald Trump hush money trial, which is nearing its conclusion as the jury deliberates the verdict.Rachel then spoke to journalist and editor of The Cradle Esteban Carrillo about the latest from Rafah, where the Israeli military has moved its tanks into the central part of the city.In the final hour of the show, Rachel spoke to political commentator and writer for Africa Stream Clinton Nzala about the upcoming South African elections, where the ruling ANC faces a strong challenge from several opposition parties.Rachel would conclude the show by hosting international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda, who discussed the prospect of peace talks between Ukraine and Russia.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
rafah
south africa
ukraine
gaza strip
russia
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/1d/1118692912_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_45a5aab5fc5242005132f284032f3c10.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
the backstory, donald trump hush money trial, israel operation in rafah, south africa elections, african national congress ratings, russia ukraine peace talks
the backstory, donald trump hush money trial, israel operation in rafah, south africa elections, african national congress ratings, russia ukraine peace talks
Ukraine Peace Talks Without Russia, South African Elections, Israel Attacks Gaza and More
04:19 GMT 30.05.2024 (Updated: 09:24 GMT 30.05.2024)
On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the world, including the upcoming South African elections.
The Backstory kicked off on Wednesday with Rachel interviewing journalist and co-host of the Final Countdown on Radio Sputnik Angie Wong on the topic of the Donald Trump hush money trial, which is nearing its conclusion as the jury deliberates the verdict.
Rachel then spoke to journalist and editor of The Cradle Esteban Carrillo about the latest from Rafah, where the Israeli military has moved its tanks into the central part of the city.
In the final hour of the show, Rachel spoke to political commentator and writer for Africa Stream Clinton Nzala about the upcoming South African elections, where the ruling ANC faces a strong challenge from several opposition parties.
Rachel would conclude the show by hosting international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda, who discussed the prospect of peace talks between Ukraine and Russia.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM