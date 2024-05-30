https://sputnikglobe.com/20240530/ukraine-peace-talks-without-russia-south-african-elections-israel-attacks-gaza-and-more-1118693072.html

Ukraine Peace Talks Without Russia, South African Elections, Israel Attacks Gaza and More

Ukraine Peace Talks Without Russia, South African Elections, Israel Attacks Gaza and More

On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the world, including the upcoming South African elections.

Ukraine Peace Talks Without Russia, South African Elections, Israel Attacks Gaza and More

On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the world, including the upcoming South African elections.

The Backstory kicked off on Wednesday with Rachel interviewing journalist and co-host of the Final Countdown on Radio Sputnik Angie Wong on the topic of the Donald Trump hush money trial, which is nearing its conclusion as the jury deliberates the verdict.Rachel then spoke to journalist and editor of The Cradle Esteban Carrillo about the latest from Rafah, where the Israeli military has moved its tanks into the central part of the city.In the final hour of the show, Rachel spoke to political commentator and writer for Africa Stream Clinton Nzala about the upcoming South African elections, where the ruling ANC faces a strong challenge from several opposition parties.Rachel would conclude the show by hosting international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda, who discussed the prospect of peace talks between Ukraine and Russia.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

