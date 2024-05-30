https://sputnikglobe.com/20240530/us-navy-years-behind-already-over-budget-in-designing-new-class-of-frigates---report-1118694592.html

US Navy Years Behind, Already Over Budget in Designing New Class of Frigates - Report

US Navy Years Behind, Already Over Budget in Designing New Class of Frigates - Report

Sputnik International

The US Navy is encountering more problems with designing its new proposed force of 20 Constellation-class frigates, a Government Accountability Office (GAO) report said.

2024-05-30T02:00+0000

2024-05-30T02:00+0000

2024-05-30T02:00+0000

military

us

us navy

military & intelligence

us government accountability office (gao)

constellation

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0c/0b/1091450424_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_b175b6e932444db378d7c66789b450d7.png

"Delays in completing the ship design have created mounting construction delays," the report said on Wednesday. "The Navy acknowledges that the April 2026 delivery date, set in the contract at award, is unachievable. The lead frigate is forecasted to be delivered 36 months later than initially planned."Over at least two decades, the Navy's Constellation class Guided Missile Frigate program plans to acquire and deliver up to 20 frigates - multi-mission, small surface combatant warships at a combined cost of over $22 billion, the report said.However, the Navy lacks visibility into the true scope of work remaining to stabilize the frigate’s functional design and the extent to which ongoing delays in completing the design will have on construction of follow-on ships, the report said.The Navy's decision to begin construction before the design was complete is inconsistent with leading ship design practices, the report added. Then, design instability caused weight growth and therefore the frigate's 3D design was still incomplete over a year after construction began, according to the report.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us navy, gao us navy report, constellation class frigates, us navy upgrade program