https://sputnikglobe.com/20240530/watch-russian-artillery-hit-ukrainian-forces-near-avdeyevka-1118695928.html

Watch Russian Artillery Hit Ukrainian Forces Near Avdeyevka

Watch Russian Artillery Hit Ukrainian Forces Near Avdeyevka

Sputnik International

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of artillerymen of Battlegroup Tsentr attacking positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Avdeyevka area.

2024-05-30T09:45+0000

2024-05-30T09:45+0000

2024-05-30T09:45+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

russian defense ministry

ukrainian armed forces

defense ministry

msta-s

video

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/1e/1118699156_17:0:1325:736_1920x0_80_0_0_e1ca1a382abc05e7a8a47a9a28f57bd6.jpg

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Battlegroup Tsentr artillerymen attacking positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Avdeyevka area. The ministry noted that the artillery crews fired a number of fragmentation shells from a distance of more than 10 kilometers at the area where the enemy was located.The artillerymen supported offensive actions of infantry assault groups against enemy positions, hitting their concentration areas. Target control and transmission of the coordinates of enemy positions was carried out by reconnaissance soldiers with the help of UAVs, the Defense Ministry added.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Russian Battlegroup Tsentr artillerymen carried out a "fire cleansing" of Ukrainian positions in the Avdeyevka area Sputnik International Russian Battlegroup Tsentr artillerymen carried out a "fire cleansing" of Ukrainian positions in the Avdeyevka area 2024-05-30T09:45+0000 true PT0M51S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian defense ministry, ukrainian forces, positions of the ukrainian armed forces, avdeyevka area