https://sputnikglobe.com/20240530/watch-russian-artillery-hit-ukrainian-forces-near-avdeyevka-1118695928.html
Watch Russian Artillery Hit Ukrainian Forces Near Avdeyevka
Watch Russian Artillery Hit Ukrainian Forces Near Avdeyevka
Sputnik International
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of artillerymen of Battlegroup Tsentr attacking positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Avdeyevka area.
2024-05-30T09:45+0000
2024-05-30T09:45+0000
2024-05-30T09:45+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
russian defense ministry
ukrainian armed forces
defense ministry
msta-s
video
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/1e/1118699156_17:0:1325:736_1920x0_80_0_0_e1ca1a382abc05e7a8a47a9a28f57bd6.jpg
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Battlegroup Tsentr artillerymen attacking positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Avdeyevka area. The ministry noted that the artillery crews fired a number of fragmentation shells from a distance of more than 10 kilometers at the area where the enemy was located.The artillerymen supported offensive actions of infantry assault groups against enemy positions, hitting their concentration areas. Target control and transmission of the coordinates of enemy positions was carried out by reconnaissance soldiers with the help of UAVs, the Defense Ministry added.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/1e/1118699156_181:0:1162:736_1920x0_80_0_0_62ad6aa5e0d1fa9cf8c22c2c44f95fc5.jpg
Russian Battlegroup Tsentr artillerymen carried out a "fire cleansing" of Ukrainian positions in the Avdeyevka area
Sputnik International
Russian Battlegroup Tsentr artillerymen carried out a "fire cleansing" of Ukrainian positions in the Avdeyevka area
2024-05-30T09:45+0000
true
PT0M51S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian defense ministry, ukrainian forces, positions of the ukrainian armed forces, avdeyevka area
russian defense ministry, ukrainian forces, positions of the ukrainian armed forces, avdeyevka area
Watch Russian Artillery Hit Ukrainian Forces Near Avdeyevka
Russian artillerymen are highly skilled professionals who play a crucial role in modern warfare. Equipped with advanced systems such as the 2S19 Msta-S and 2S35 Koalitsiya-SV self-propelled howitzers, they are capable of delivering precise and rapid firepower against enemy targets.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Battlegroup Tsentr artillerymen attacking positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Avdeyevka area.
The ministry noted that the artillery crews fired a number of fragmentation shells from a distance of more than 10 kilometers at the area where the enemy was located.
The artillerymen supported offensive actions of infantry assault groups against enemy positions, hitting their concentration areas. Target control and transmission of the coordinates of enemy positions was carried out by reconnaissance soldiers with the help of UAVs, the Defense Ministry added.