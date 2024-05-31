https://sputnikglobe.com/20240531/lavrov-chairs-russian-mfas-business-council-meeting-on-bolstering-cooperation-with-brics-1118711255.html
Lavrov Chairs Russian MFA's Business Council Meeting on Bolstering Cooperation With BRICS
Sputnik goes live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov holds a meeting of the Business Council of the Russian Foreign Ministry on the interaction of Russian business with BRICS partners.
During the event, plans are in store to comprehensively explore the interaction of the Russian business community with BRICS partners, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
News
Established in May 2006 under the guidance of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, the Business Council's primary goal is to enhance connections with Russian enterprises and safeguard Moscow's political and economic interests domestically and internationally.
Sputnik comes to you live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov convenes a meeting of the Business Council of the Russian Foreign Ministry to discuss the interaction of Russian business with its BRICS partners.
During the event, plans are in store to comprehensively explore the interaction of the Russian business community with BRICS partners, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!