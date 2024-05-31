https://sputnikglobe.com/20240531/lavrov-chairs-russian-mfas-business-council-meeting-on-bolstering-cooperation-with-brics-1118711255.html

Lavrov Chairs Russian MFA's Business Council Meeting on Bolstering Cooperation With BRICS

Lavrov Chairs Russian MFA's Business Council Meeting on Bolstering Cooperation With BRICS

Sputnik International

Sputnik goes live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov holds a meeting of the Business Council of the Russian Foreign Ministry on the interaction of Russian business with BRICS partners.

2024-05-31T08:32+0000

2024-05-31T08:32+0000

2024-05-31T08:32+0000

russia

sergey lavrov

maria zakharova

russia

brics

russian foreign ministry

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/05/1118277437_0:0:3200:1801_1920x0_80_0_0_3724526c8ce0ddaa30889d461fc1e5a3.jpg

Sputnik comes to you live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov convenes a meeting of the Business Council of the Russian Foreign Ministry to discuss the interaction of Russian business with its BRICS partners.During the event, plans are in store to comprehensively explore the interaction of the Russian business community with BRICS partners, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Lavrov Chairs Russian MFA's Business Council Meeting on Bolstering Cooperation With BRICS Sputnik International Lavrov Chairs Russian MFA's Business Council Meeting on Bolstering Cooperation With BRICS 2024-05-31T08:32+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, business council of the russian foreign ministry, russian business