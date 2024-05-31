https://sputnikglobe.com/20240531/nato-wants-ukraine-conflict-to-escalate-israel-continues-onslaught-of-rafah-1118704279.html
NATO Wants Ukraine Conflict to Escalate, Israel Continues Onslaught of Rafah
NATO Wants Ukraine Conflict to Escalate, Israel Continues Onslaught of Rafah
On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jamarl Thomas and a panel of guests discuss a wide range of topics, including escalation in Ukraine.
On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jamarl Thomas and a panel of guests discuss a wide range of topics, including escalation in Ukraine.
The show begins with geopolitical analyst Chay Bowes joining the show to forecast the future of the current conflict in Ukraine, pointing out the dim future of Ukraine's plan to join NATO. He also discusses the upcoming British elections.Then, former media advisor and Chief of Staff for Prime Minister Netanyahu Aviv Bushinsky to weigh in on Israel's plans for Rafah.The third hour begins with political cartoonist and co-host of the Final Countdown Ted Rall discussing actors Robert De Niro's and Dennis Quaid's different approaches to the US elections.The show closes with attorney Steve Gill weighing in on the Trump hush money trial.
On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jamarl Thomas and a panel of guests discuss a wide range of topics, including escalation in Ukraine.
The show begins with geopolitical analyst Chay Bowes joining the show to forecast the future of the current conflict in Ukraine, pointing out the dim future of Ukraine's plan to join NATO. He also discusses the upcoming British elections.
Then, former media advisor and Chief of Staff for Prime Minister Netanyahu Aviv Bushinsky to weigh in on Israel's plans for Rafah.
The third hour begins with political cartoonist and co-host of the Final Countdown Ted Rall discussing actors Robert De Niro's and Dennis Quaid's different approaches to the US elections.
The show closes with attorney Steve Gill weighing in on the Trump hush money trial.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM