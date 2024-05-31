https://sputnikglobe.com/20240531/sanctions-blowback-farmer-subsidies-dnc-threatens-democracy-1118706673.html

Sanctions Blowback, Farmer Subsidies, DNC Threatens Democracy?

Sanctions Blowback, Farmer Subsidies, DNC Threatens Democracy?

The DNC stronghold of Hollywood is gripped by economic turmoil, as the New York Times asks “why are people so down on the economy?”

International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the United States holding out on allowing Kiev to use US weapons offensively in Russia, increasing fracturing of relations between Ukrainian leaders and its western patrons, US media openly calling China the “enemy” of Washington, the continued failure of western sanctions on other great powers, and Israel’s continued attempt to conquer Gaza as civilian casualties mount and Palestinian resistance remains.Political analyst and Black Hive spokesperson Anthony Rogers Wright discusses the Biden administration’s latest effort to reach black voters, the Democratic Party’s effort to monitor and suppress third parties, the chaos surrounding the Texas Republican movement amid internal spats, an assessment of upcoming Senate races, cameos at and what to expect as jurors deliberate for a second day in former President Donald Trump’s hush money trial.President of the National Black Farmers Association John Boyd Jr. discusses a US proposal to try and remediate farms after evidence of widespread PFAS contamination, how well the Biden administration has supported small farmers, who exactly is affected by the loss of small farms, and why the increasing value of US farmland isn’t helping small farmers in this country.The Misfits also discuss Ayatollah Khamenei’s appeal to US college students, unprecedented hail in Texas, the Innocence Project’s new case and more rumors about Donald Trump’s bad language.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

