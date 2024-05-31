https://sputnikglobe.com/20240531/south-african-elections-rafah-under-attack-biden-mulls-ukraine-and-more-1118708457.html

South African Elections, Rafah Under Attack, Biden Mulls Ukraine and More

On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins delved into a plethora of topics from around the world, including the latest from the South African elections.

Rachel began Thursday's show with political commentator and radio host Misty Winston, who discussed several domestic stories, including Donald Trump's hush money trial and RFK Jr's candidacy.Following a discussion on the slew of domestic stories, Rachel spoke to Sputnik correspondent in South Africa Thabiso Lehoko about the preliminary results from the South African elections.Rachel then spoke to international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda about the latest from the Ukrainian conflict, along with a discussion on the White House potentially green lighting Ukraine's use of long-range missiles against Russia.In the final segment, Rachel was joined by journalists Angie Wong and Manila Chan, who discussed Donald Trump being found guilty on all 34 charges in his hush money trial in New York City.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

