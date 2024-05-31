https://sputnikglobe.com/20240531/trump-hush-money-trial-biden-moves-closer-to-ukrainian-attacks-inside-russia-1118705377.html
Trump Hush Money Trial, Biden Moves Closer to Ukrainian Attacks Inside Russia
Trump Hush Money Trial, Biden Moves Closer to Ukrainian Attacks Inside Russia
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discuss the latest current events from around the globe, including the Trump hush money trial.
2024-05-31T04:12+0000
2024-05-31T04:12+0000
2024-05-31T10:09+0000
the final countdown
radio
donald trump
rafah
gaza strip
israel
palestine
ukraine
russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/1e/1118705218_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_6bde084b6940ffdb694eee28ea04aa04.jpg
Trump Hush Money Trial, U.S. Elex, Biden Moves Closer to Ukrainian Attacks Inside Russia
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discuss the latest current events from around the globe, including the Trump hush money trial.
The show begins with attorneys Ajay Pallegar and Tyler Nixon discussing the ongoing Trump hush money trial.Counselor-at-law Tyler Nixon continues the segment to weigh in on actors Robert De Niro and Dennis Quaid and their opinions on the US elections.The second hour starts with RT journalist Mohamed Gomaa weighing in on the latest out of Israel's onslaught of Rafah.Later, Managing Editor of Covert Action magazine Jeremy Kuzmarov shares his perspective on Biden moving closer to allowing Ukraine to attack Russian soil.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
rafah
gaza strip
israel
palestine
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/1e/1118705218_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_786e01cc4631858e073a9129a0da594f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
the final countdown, trump hush money trial, can ukraine attack russian territory, 2024 us elections, rafah operation, israeli genocide
the final countdown, trump hush money trial, can ukraine attack russian territory, 2024 us elections, rafah operation, israeli genocide
Trump Hush Money Trial, Biden Moves Closer to Ukrainian Attacks Inside Russia
04:12 GMT 31.05.2024 (Updated: 10:09 GMT 31.05.2024)
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discuss the latest current events from around the globe, including the Trump hush money trial.
The show begins with attorneys Ajay Pallegar and Tyler Nixon discussing the ongoing Trump hush money trial.
Counselor-at-law Tyler Nixon continues the segment to weigh in on actors Robert De Niro and Dennis Quaid and their opinions on the US elections.
The second hour starts with RT journalist Mohamed Gomaa weighing in on the latest out of Israel's onslaught of Rafah.
Later, Managing Editor of Covert Action magazine Jeremy Kuzmarov shares his perspective on Biden moving closer to allowing Ukraine to attack Russian soil.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM