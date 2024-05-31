International
- Sputnik International, 1920
The Final Countdown
Hosted by international journalist, Angie Wong, along with author and cartoonist, Ted Rall - The Final Countdown promises a fast-paced discussion of all the biggest stories of the day. Join us to countdown to the top stories that impact the global community M-F from 10am to noon!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240531/trump-hush-money-trial-biden-moves-closer-to-ukrainian-attacks-inside-russia-1118705377.html
Trump Hush Money Trial, Biden Moves Closer to Ukrainian Attacks Inside Russia
Trump Hush Money Trial, Biden Moves Closer to Ukrainian Attacks Inside Russia
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discuss the latest current events from around the globe, including the Trump hush money trial.
2024-05-31T04:12+0000
2024-05-31T10:09+0000
the final countdown
radio
donald trump
rafah
gaza strip
israel
palestine
ukraine
russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/1e/1118705218_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_6bde084b6940ffdb694eee28ea04aa04.jpg
Trump Hush Money Trial, U.S. Elex, Biden Moves Closer to Ukrainian Attacks Inside Russia
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discuss the latest current events from around the globe, including the Trump hush money trial.
The show begins with attorneys Ajay Pallegar and Tyler Nixon discussing the ongoing Trump hush money trial.Counselor-at-law Tyler Nixon continues the segment to weigh in on actors Robert De Niro and Dennis Quaid and their opinions on the US elections.The second hour starts with RT journalist Mohamed Gomaa weighing in on the latest out of Israel's onslaught of Rafah.Later, Managing Editor of Covert Action magazine Jeremy Kuzmarov shares his perspective on Biden moving closer to allowing Ukraine to attack Russian soil.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
rafah
gaza strip
israel
palestine
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Angie Wong
Angie Wong
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/1e/1118705218_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_786e01cc4631858e073a9129a0da594f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
the final countdown, trump hush money trial, can ukraine attack russian territory, 2024 us elections, rafah operation, israeli genocide
the final countdown, trump hush money trial, can ukraine attack russian territory, 2024 us elections, rafah operation, israeli genocide

Trump Hush Money Trial, Biden Moves Closer to Ukrainian Attacks Inside Russia

04:12 GMT 31.05.2024 (Updated: 10:09 GMT 31.05.2024)
The Final Countdown
Trump Hush Money Trial, U.S. Elex, Biden Moves Closer to Ukrainian Attacks Inside Russia
Subscribe
Angie Wong
All materials
Ted Rall - Sputnik International
Ted Rall
All materials
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discuss the latest current events from around the globe, including the Trump hush money trial.
The show begins with attorneys Ajay Pallegar and Tyler Nixon discussing the ongoing Trump hush money trial.
Counselor-at-law Tyler Nixon continues the segment to weigh in on actors Robert De Niro and Dennis Quaid and their opinions on the US elections.
The second hour starts with RT journalist Mohamed Gomaa weighing in on the latest out of Israel's onslaught of Rafah.
Later, Managing Editor of Covert Action magazine Jeremy Kuzmarov shares his perspective on Biden moving closer to allowing Ukraine to attack Russian soil.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала