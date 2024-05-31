https://sputnikglobe.com/20240531/trump-hush-money-trial-biden-moves-closer-to-ukrainian-attacks-inside-russia-1118705377.html

Trump Hush Money Trial, Biden Moves Closer to Ukrainian Attacks Inside Russia

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discuss the latest current events from around the globe, including the Trump hush money trial.

The show begins with attorneys Ajay Pallegar and Tyler Nixon discussing the ongoing Trump hush money trial.Counselor-at-law Tyler Nixon continues the segment to weigh in on actors Robert De Niro and Dennis Quaid and their opinions on the US elections.The second hour starts with RT journalist Mohamed Gomaa weighing in on the latest out of Israel's onslaught of Rafah.Later, Managing Editor of Covert Action magazine Jeremy Kuzmarov shares his perspective on Biden moving closer to allowing Ukraine to attack Russian soil.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

