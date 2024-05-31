US, UK Aircraft Carried Out 13 Strikes on Houthi Targets in Yemen - Sources

International
US and UK military aircraft carried out 13 strikes on positions of Yemen's Shia movement Ansar Allah (Houthis) in three provinces of Yemen after a series of attacks on US ships in the Red, Arabian and Mediterranean seas, sources in local power bodies told Sputnik.
"US and British fighter jets carried out a series of simultaneous strikes on the barracks and equipment of the Yemeni Ansar Allah group in Sanaa (central Yemen), Hodeidah province in the west of the country and Taiz province in the southwest," sources in the three provinces said. The intensive attacks on Yemen came after Houthi leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi said the movement had carried out attacks against more than 100 Israeli, US and UK vessels in the Red, Arabian, Mediterranean seas and the Indian Ocean since November last year, with ten vessels coming under Houthi attacks this week. A source in Hodeidah province authorities told Sputnik at least two people were killed and ten others were injured after US and UK fighter jets shelled the building of a local radio station southeast of the city of Hodeidah. Yemen's Houthi rebels vowed in November 2023 to attack any ships associated with Israel until it halts military actions in the Gaza Strip. The attacks prompted the United States to form a multinational coalition, which includes the United Kingdom among others, to protect shipping in the area of the Red Sea, as well as to strike Houthi targets on the ground.
© AP Photo / Marko DrobnjakovicA U.S. Navy fighter jet is about to land on the flight deck of USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2015
CAIRO (Sputnik) - US and UK military aircraft carried out 13 strikes on positions of Yemen's Shia movement Ansar Allah (Houthis) in three provinces of Yemen after a series of attacks on US ships in the Red, Arabian and Mediterranean seas, sources in local power bodies told Sputnik.
“US and British fighter jets carried out a series of simultaneous strikes on the barracks and equipment of the Yemeni Ansar Allah group in Sanaa (central Yemen), Hodeidah province in the west of the country and Taiz province in the southwest,” sources in the three provinces said.
The intensive attacks on Yemen came after Houthi leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi said the movement had carried out attacks against more than 100 Israeli, US and UK vessels in the Red, Arabian, Mediterranean seas and the Indian Ocean since November last year, with ten vessels coming under Houthi attacks this week.
A source in Hodeidah province authorities told Sputnik at least two people were killed and ten others were injured after US and UK fighter jets shelled the building of a local radio station southeast of the city of Hodeidah.
This photograph provided by the Indian Navy shows US-owned ship Genco Picardy that came under attack Wednesday from a bomb-carrying drone launched by Yemen's Houthi rebels in the Gulf of Aden, Thursday, Jan.18, 2024 - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.05.2024
World
Houthis Attack 3 US, Israeli Ships in Red Sea, Indian Ocean - Spokesperson
28 May, 03:09 GMT
Yemen's Houthi rebels vowed in November 2023 to attack any ships associated with Israel until it halts military actions in the Gaza Strip. The attacks prompted the United States to form a multinational coalition, which includes the United Kingdom among others, to protect shipping in the area of the Red Sea, as well as to strike Houthi targets on the ground.
