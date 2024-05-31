https://sputnikglobe.com/20240531/us-uk-aircraft-carried-out-13-strikes-on-houthi-targets-in-yemen---sources-1118710374.html
US, UK Aircraft Carried Out 13 Strikes on Houthi Targets in Yemen - Sources
US and UK military aircraft carried out 13 strikes on positions of Yemen's Shia movement Ansar Allah (Houthis) in three provinces of Yemen after a series of attacks on US ships in the Red, Arabian and Mediterranean seas, sources in local power bodies told Sputnik.
“US and British fighter jets carried out a series of simultaneous strikes on the barracks and equipment of the Yemeni Ansar Allah group in Sanaa (central Yemen), Hodeidah province in the west of the country and Taiz province in the southwest,” sources in the three provinces said. The intensive attacks on Yemen came after Houthi leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi said the movement had carried out attacks against more than 100 Israeli, US and UK vessels in the Red, Arabian, Mediterranean seas and the Indian Ocean since November last year, with ten vessels coming under Houthi attacks this week. A source in Hodeidah province authorities told Sputnik at least two people were killed and ten others were injured after US and UK fighter jets shelled the building of a local radio station southeast of the city of Hodeidah. Yemen's Houthi rebels vowed in November 2023 to attack any ships associated with Israel until it halts military actions in the Gaza Strip. The attacks prompted the United States to form a multinational coalition, which includes the United Kingdom among others, to protect shipping in the area of the Red Sea, as well as to strike Houthi targets on the ground.
Yemen's Houthi
rebels vowed in November 2023 to attack any ships associated with Israel until it halts military actions in the Gaza Strip. The attacks prompted the United States to form a multinational coalition, which includes the United Kingdom among others, to protect shipping in the area of the Red Sea, as well as to strike Houthi targets on the ground.