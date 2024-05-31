https://sputnikglobe.com/20240531/watch-russian-howitzer-eliminate-ukrainian-observation-post-1118710688.html
Watch Russian Howitzer Eliminate Ukrainian Observation Post
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Battlegroup Dnepr D-30 122-millimeter howitzer elleminating a Ukrainian army observation post set up in an abandoned house on the right bank of the Dnepr River in the Kherson area.
Russia's D-30 howitzer is a 122 mm towed artillery piece that is widely used by the country's armed forces. It is known for its reliability, simplicity, and versatility. The D-30 is capable of firing a variety of ammunition, including high-explosive fragmentation, high-explosive incendiary, and smoke rounds.
Russian artillerymen work around the clock, regardless of weather conditions. Crews fire at a range of more than 15 kilometers, and the targeted firing rate reaches eight rounds per minute, the country's Defense Ministry says.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of a Battlegroup Dnepr D-30 122 mm howitzer eliminating a Ukrainian Army observation post set up in an abandoned house on the right bank of the Dnepr River in the Kherson area.
Russia’s D-30 howitzer is a 122 mm towed artillery piece that is widely used by the country’s armed forces. It is known for its reliability, simplicity, and versatility. The D-30 is capable of firing a variety of ammunition, including high-explosive fragmentation, high-explosive incendiary, and smoke rounds.