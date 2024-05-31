https://sputnikglobe.com/20240531/watch-russian-howitzer-eliminate-ukrainian-observation-post-1118710688.html

Watch Russian Howitzer Eliminate Ukrainian Observation Post

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Battlegroup Dnepr D-30 122-millimeter howitzer elleminating a Ukrainian army observation post set up in an abandoned house on the right bank of the Dnepr River in the Kherson area.

2024-05-31T05:11+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

russian defense ministry

d-30

kherson

video

ukraine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/1f/1118710908_9:0:1328:742_1920x0_80_0_0_bd4ae1fee5b8a2a70be746a4d36479fb.jpg

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of a Battlegroup Dnepr D-30 122 mm howitzer eliminating a Ukrainian Army observation post set up in an abandoned house on the right bank of the Dnepr River in the Kherson area.Russia’s D-30 howitzer is a 122 mm towed artillery piece that is widely used by the country’s armed forces. It is known for its reliability, simplicity, and versatility. The D-30 is capable of firing a variety of ammunition, including high-explosive fragmentation, high-explosive incendiary, and smoke rounds.

russia

kherson

ukraine

2024

