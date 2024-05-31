https://sputnikglobe.com/20240531/west-thoroughly-involved-in-ukraine-conflict-widening-war---ex-us-official-1118710529.html

West Thoroughly Involved in Ukraine Conflict Widening War - Ex-US Official

West Thoroughly Involved in Ukraine Conflict Widening War - Ex-US Official

Sputnik International

The West is thoroughly involved in the ongoing Ukraine conflict and is also widening it, former US Assistant Treasury Secretary Paul Craig Roberts told Sputnik.

2024-05-31T05:05+0000

2024-05-31T05:05+0000

2024-05-31T05:05+0000

world

ukraine

russia

kharkov

nato

paul craig roberts

joe biden

army tactical missile system (atacms)

vladimir putin

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/03/1117103032_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_010dec2bde3f2cbb317e62f551e64b4a.jpg

Roberts pointed out that the Ukraine conflict has been widening ever since it started with the West sending every weapon to Ukraine that initially it said it would not. A State Department spokesperson told Sputnik that Biden has greenlighted Ukrainian strikes using US-supplied weapons inside the Russian territory for counter-fire purposes in the Kharkov region of Ukraine, but has not authorized the use of long-range missiles, including ATACMS, inside Russia.Roberts went on to say that although Russia has won in its stated goal of liberating Donbas, that region is not the endgame for the West. Ukraine has received billions of dollars in donations and loans from its allies since Russia launched its special military operation in February 2022. The United States alone has provided more than $100 billion in military, economic and humanitarian aid. Russia has repeatedly warned countries supplying weapons to Ukraine that it sees military shipments as legitimate targets.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240531/ukraine-advocates-are-fighting-for-its-destruction-1118709485.html

ukraine

russia

kharkov

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

biden greenlights ukrainian strikes with us-supplied weapons, us west stuck in ukraine, ukrainian conflict milestone, deepend ukrainian crisis