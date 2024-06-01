https://sputnikglobe.com/20240601/germany-eu-support-plan-to-stop-israel-hamas-hostilities-1118735502.html
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel supported the plan announced by US President Joe Biden to end hostilities between Palestinian movement Hamas and Israel.
Biden earlier said Israel had offered a new comprehensive proposal with a roadmap that would lead to an enduring cessation of hostilities in the Gaza Strip, as well as the release of all hostages. Von der Leyen said on X that the proposal is a significant opportunity to move towards an end to war and civilian suffering in the Gaza Strip. Michel also supported the ceasefire proposal. "I welcome the new proposal for a temporary ceasefire in #Gaza, hostage releases and humanitarian aid just made by @POTUS," he said.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel supported the plan announced by US President Joe Biden to end hostilities between Palestinian movement Hamas and Israel.
Biden earlier said Israel had offered a new comprehensive proposal with a roadmap that would lead to an enduring cessation of hostilities in the Gaza Strip, as well as the release of all hostages.
"The Israeli offer, which President Biden reiterated and reaffirmed today, provides a glimpse of hope and a possible path out of the war's deadlock," Baerbock wrote on X.
Von der Leyen said on X that the proposal is a significant opportunity to move towards an end to war and civilian suffering in the Gaza Strip
.
Michel also supported the ceasefire proposal.
"I welcome the new proposal for a temporary ceasefire in #Gaza, hostage releases and humanitarian aid just made by @POTUS," he said.