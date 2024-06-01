International
Germany, EU Support Plan to Stop Israel-Hamas Hostilities
Germany, EU Support Plan to Stop Israel-Hamas Hostilities
Sputnik International
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel supported the plan announced by US President Joe Biden to end hostilities between Palestinian movement Hamas and Israel.
Biden earlier said Israel had offered a new comprehensive proposal with a roadmap that would lead to an enduring cessation of hostilities in the Gaza Strip, as well as the release of all hostages. Von der Leyen said on X that the proposal is a significant opportunity to move towards an end to war and civilian suffering in the Gaza Strip. Michel also supported the ceasefire proposal. "I welcome the new proposal for a temporary ceasefire in #Gaza, hostage releases and humanitarian aid just made by @POTUS," he said.
Germany, EU Support Plan to Stop Israel-Hamas Hostilities

08:19 GMT 01.06.2024
Palestinians check the rubble of a residential building destroyed in an Israeli strike in Al-Zawayda in the central Gaza Strip on May 11, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Hamas movement.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel supported the plan announced by US President Joe Biden to end hostilities between Palestinian movement Hamas and Israel.
Biden earlier said Israel had offered a new comprehensive proposal with a roadmap that would lead to an enduring cessation of hostilities in the Gaza Strip, as well as the release of all hostages.
"The Israeli offer, which President Biden reiterated and reaffirmed today, provides a glimpse of hope and a possible path out of the war's deadlock," Baerbock wrote on X.
Von der Leyen said on X that the proposal is a significant opportunity to move towards an end to war and civilian suffering in the Gaza Strip.
Michel also supported the ceasefire proposal.
"I welcome the new proposal for a temporary ceasefire in #Gaza, hostage releases and humanitarian aid just made by @POTUS," he said.
