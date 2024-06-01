https://sputnikglobe.com/20240601/how-trumps-guilty-verdict-could-shape-the-2024-election-landscape-1118723037.html
How Trump's Guilty Verdict Could Shape the 2024 Election Landscape
How Trump's Guilty Verdict Could Shape the 2024 Election Landscape
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discuss the latest developments worldwide.
2024-06-01T04:59+0000
2024-06-01T04:59+0000
2024-06-01T13:37+0000
the final countdown
radio
donald trump
boeing
mexico
elections
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/1f/1118722877_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_fb74cbb8656571f1ee6b7983cc249902.jpg
How Trump's Guilty Verdict Could Shape the 2024 Election Landscape
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discuss the latest developments worldwide.
Armen Kurdian - Political commentatorTyler Nixon - Counselor-at-lawJamie Finch - Former Transportation Safety OfficialMindia Gavasheli - Bureau Chief of Sputnik U.S.The show begins with political commentator Armen Kurdian weighing in on Trump's unprecedented guilty verdict.Then, counselor-at-law Tyler Nixon continues the conversation on Trump's guilty verdict.The second hour starts with former National Transportation Safety Board director Jamie Finch discussing a whistleblower calling for a criminal investigation into Boeing.The show closes with Mindia Gavasheli reporting from Mexico City on the latest out of Mexico's general elections.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
mexico
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/1f/1118722877_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_8368e4d758f54136bac725dce2ee5295.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
trump's guilty, trump trial, 2024 election, boeing whistleblowers, does boeing kill people
trump's guilty, trump trial, 2024 election, boeing whistleblowers, does boeing kill people
How Trump's Guilty Verdict Could Shape the 2024 Election Landscape
04:59 GMT 01.06.2024 (Updated: 13:37 GMT 01.06.2024)
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discuss the latest developments worldwide.
Armen Kurdian - Political commentator
Tyler Nixon - Counselor-at-law
Jamie Finch - Former Transportation Safety Official
Mindia Gavasheli - Bureau Chief of Sputnik U.S.
The show begins with political commentator Armen Kurdian weighing in on Trump's unprecedented guilty verdict.
Then, counselor-at-law Tyler Nixon continues the conversation on Trump's guilty verdict.
The second hour starts with former National Transportation Safety Board director Jamie Finch discussing a whistleblower calling for a criminal investigation into Boeing.
The show closes with Mindia Gavasheli reporting from Mexico City on the latest out of Mexico's general elections.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM