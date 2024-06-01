https://sputnikglobe.com/20240601/how-trumps-guilty-verdict-could-shape-the-2024-election-landscape-1118723037.html

How Trump's Guilty Verdict Could Shape the 2024 Election Landscape

How Trump's Guilty Verdict Could Shape the 2024 Election Landscape

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discuss the latest developments worldwide.

Armen Kurdian - Political commentatorTyler Nixon - Counselor-at-lawJamie Finch - Former Transportation Safety OfficialMindia Gavasheli - Bureau Chief of Sputnik U.S.The show begins with political commentator Armen Kurdian weighing in on Trump's unprecedented guilty verdict.Then, counselor-at-law Tyler Nixon continues the conversation on Trump's guilty verdict.The second hour starts with former National Transportation Safety Board director Jamie Finch discussing a whistleblower calling for a criminal investigation into Boeing.The show closes with Mindia Gavasheli reporting from Mexico City on the latest out of Mexico's general elections.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

