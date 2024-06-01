International
Robert Kennedy Jr. Condemns Biden's Decision to Authorize Ukrainian Strikes Inside Russia
US presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. condemned President Joe Biden's decision to greenlight Ukrainian strikes using US-supplied weapons inside Russian territory.
"More insane escalation by the Biden administration — authorizing Ukraine to strike targets deep in Russia. Using our weapons, trained in their use by our trainers," Kennedy said on X.In a major policy shift, Biden authorized the use of US weapons against military installations in Russia. A State Department spokesperson insisted that the authorization was limited to what they called "counter-fire purposes" in Kharkov (also known as Kharkiv) region. The US has not authorized the use of long-range missiles, including ATACMS, inside Russia, the spokesperson told Sputnik.
Robert Kennedy Jr. Condemns Biden's Decision to Authorize Ukrainian Strikes Inside Russia

08:22 GMT 01.06.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. condemned President Joe Biden's decision to greenlight Ukrainian strikes using US-supplied weapons inside Russian territory.
"More insane escalation by the Biden administration — authorizing Ukraine to strike targets deep in Russia. Using our weapons, trained in their use by our trainers," Kennedy said on X.
In a major policy shift, Biden authorized the use of US weapons against military installations in Russia. A State Department spokesperson insisted that the authorization was limited to what they called "counter-fire purposes" in Kharkov (also known as Kharkiv) region.
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Washington to Allow Ukraine to Hit Russia With US's HIMARS, GMLRS, Artillery - Reports
Yesterday, 13:42 GMT
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Washington to Allow Ukraine to Hit Russia With US's HIMARS, GMLRS, Artillery - Reports
Yesterday, 13:42 GMT
The US has not authorized the use of long-range missiles, including ATACMS, inside Russia, the spokesperson told Sputnik.
