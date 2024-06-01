https://sputnikglobe.com/20240601/robert-kennedy-jr-condemns-bidens-decision-to-authorize-ukrainian-strikes-inside-russia-1118735636.html

Robert Kennedy Jr. Condemns Biden's Decision to Authorize Ukrainian Strikes Inside Russia

Sputnik International

US presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. condemned President Joe Biden's decision to greenlight Ukrainian strikes using US-supplied weapons inside Russian territory.

"More insane escalation by the Biden administration — authorizing Ukraine to strike targets deep in Russia. Using our weapons, trained in their use by our trainers," Kennedy said on X.In a major policy shift, Biden authorized the use of US weapons against military installations in Russia. A State Department spokesperson insisted that the authorization was limited to what they called "counter-fire purposes" in Kharkov (also known as Kharkiv) region. The US has not authorized the use of long-range missiles, including ATACMS, inside Russia, the spokesperson told Sputnik.

