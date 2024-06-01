https://sputnikglobe.com/20240601/robert-kennedy-jr-condemns-bidens-decision-to-authorize-ukrainian-strikes-inside-russia-1118735636.html
Robert Kennedy Jr. Condemns Biden's Decision to Authorize Ukrainian Strikes Inside Russia
US presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. condemned President Joe Biden's decision to greenlight Ukrainian strikes using US-supplied weapons inside Russian territory.
"More insane escalation by the Biden administration — authorizing Ukraine to strike targets deep in Russia. Using our weapons, trained in their use by our trainers," Kennedy said on X.In a major policy shift, Biden authorized the use of US weapons against military installations in Russia. A State Department spokesperson insisted that the authorization was limited to what they called "counter-fire purposes" in Kharkov (also known as Kharkiv) region. The US has not authorized the use of long-range missiles, including ATACMS, inside Russia, the spokesperson told Sputnik.
US presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. condemned President Joe Biden's decision to greenlight Ukrainian strikes using US-supplied weapons inside Russian territory.
"More insane escalation by the Biden administration — authorizing Ukraine to strike targets deep in Russia. Using our weapons, trained in their use by our trainers," Kennedy said on X.
In a major policy shift, Biden authorized the use of US weapons against military installations
in Russia. A State Department spokesperson insisted that the authorization was limited to what they called "counter-fire purposes" in Kharkov (also known as Kharkiv) region.
The US has not authorized the use of long-range missiles, including ATACMS, inside Russia, the spokesperson told Sputnik.