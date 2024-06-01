https://sputnikglobe.com/20240601/take-look-at-russian-advanced-military-equipment-at-international-integrated-security-exhibition-1118734139.html

Take Look at Russian Advanced Military Equipment at International Integrated Security Exhibition

Sputnik International

The XV International Integrated Security Salon under the auspices of The Ministry of Emergency Situations was held from May 29 to June 1 in the Patriot park, the Moscow region. The exhibition presented more than 200 examples of Russian equipment both for military and civil security purposes.

The International Integrated Security Exhibition focuses on strengthening the county's security, updating the national arsenal, and demonstrating technical and personnel capabilities to face modern challenges and maintain Russia's defense.The main theme of this year’s exhibition is providing security for infrastructure facilities. The salon also features displays on nuclear and radiation protection, border defense, and safekeeping transport routes.Representatives of BRICS+ member states took part in joint firefighter and rescue exercises.Dive into the exhibition in Sputnik's gallery:

