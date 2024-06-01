International
Take Look at Russian Advanced Military Equipment at International Integrated Security Exhibition
Take Look at Russian Advanced Military Equipment at International Integrated Security Exhibition
Sputnik International
The XV International Integrated Security Salon under the auspices of The Ministry of Emergency Situations was held from May 29 to June 1 in the Patriot park, the Moscow region. The exhibition presented more than 200 examples of Russian equipment both for military and civil security purposes.
The International Integrated Security Exhibition focuses on strengthening the county's security, updating the national arsenal, and demonstrating technical and personnel capabilities to face modern challenges and maintain Russia's defense.The main theme of this year's exhibition is providing security for infrastructure facilities. The salon also features displays on nuclear and radiation protection, border defense, and safekeeping transport routes.Representatives of BRICS+ member states took part in joint firefighter and rescue exercises.Dive into the exhibition in Sputnik's gallery:
Take Look at Russian Advanced Military Equipment at International Integrated Security Exhibition

08:39 GMT 01.06.2024
The XV International Integrated Security Salon, held under the auspices of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, took place from May 29 to June 1 at Patriot Park in the Moscow region. The exhibition presented more than 200 examples of Russian equipment for both military and civilian security purposes.
The International Integrated Security Exhibition focuses on strengthening the county's security, updating the national arsenal, and demonstrating technical and personnel capabilities to face modern challenges and maintain Russia's defense.
The main theme of this year’s exhibition is providing security for infrastructure facilities. The salon also features displays on nuclear and radiation protection, border defense, and safekeeping transport routes.
Representatives of BRICS+ member states took part in joint firefighter and rescue exercises.
Dive into the exhibition in Sputnik's gallery:
Underwater glider at the XV International Integrated Safety and Security Exhibition.
Underwater glider at the XV International Integrated Safety and Security Exhibition.
Uran emergency rescue vehicle.

Uran emergency rescue vehicle.

Mobile high-capacity firefighting system equipped with the MPSC-RGVT gas-water extinguishing robot (left). The Kedr all-terrain robot system for firefighting operations in conditions of radiation and chemical contamination (right).

Mobile high-capacity firefighting system equipped with the MPSC-RGVT gas-water extinguishing robot (left). The Kedr all-terrain robot system for firefighting operations in conditions of radiation and chemical contamination (right).

MBPV-37 unmanned aerial vehicle system with vertical takeoff and landing developed by the Rosatom Emergency Technical Center.

MBPV-37 unmanned aerial vehicle system with vertical takeoff and landing developed by the Rosatom Emergency Technical Center.

A Geoscan drone at the XV International Integrated Security Exhibition.

A Geoscan drone at the XV International Integrated Security Exhibition.

RHM-8 radiation, chemical and biological reconnaissance vehicle based on the Tiger-M.

RHM-8 radiation, chemical and biological reconnaissance vehicle based on the Tiger-M.

Military helmet-mounted night vision device at the XV International Integrated Security Exhibition.

Military helmet-mounted night vision device at the XV International Integrated Security Exhibition.

