Trump Found Guilty, South African Elections, Biden Green Lights Ukraine Strikes in Russia and More
On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jamarl Thomas and a panel of esteemed guests discuss political developments worldwide, including Trump's guilty verdict.
Clinton Nzala - Political Commentator and writer for Africa StreamDr. Wilmer Leon - Syndicated ColumnistMelik Abdul - Host of Fault LinesMark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystMindia Gavasheli - Bureau Chief of Sputnik U.S.The show begins with political commentator Clinton Nzala weighing in on the South African elections.Then, Dr. Wilmer Leon and Melik Abdul discuss Trump's unprecedented guilty verdict following his lengthy hush money trial.The third hour starts with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda breaking down Biden allowing Ukraine to launch US weapons inside Russia.The show closes with Bureau Chief of Sputnik US Mindia Gavasheli reporting from Mexico City on Mexico's general elections.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
04:20 GMT 01.06.2024 (Updated: 13:37 GMT 01.06.2024)
On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jamarl Thomas and a panel of esteemed guests discuss political developments worldwide, including Trump's guilty verdict.
Clinton Nzala - Political Commentator and writer for Africa Stream
Dr. Wilmer Leon - Syndicated Columnist
Melik Abdul - Host of Fault Lines
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst
Mindia Gavasheli - Bureau Chief of Sputnik U.S.
The show begins with political commentator Clinton Nzala weighing in on the South African elections.
Then, Dr. Wilmer Leon and Melik Abdul discuss Trump's unprecedented guilty verdict following his lengthy hush money trial.
The third hour starts with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda breaking down Biden allowing Ukraine to launch US weapons inside Russia.
The show closes with Bureau Chief of Sputnik US Mindia Gavasheli reporting from Mexico City on Mexico's general elections.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM