Trump Raises $53Mln in 24 Hours After Conviction, Averaging $2Mln Per Hour - Campaign

Trump Raises $53Mln in 24 Hours After Conviction, Averaging $2Mln Per Hour - Campaign

Former President Donald Trump's presidential campaign said in a press release that it raised a record $53 million in the span of 24 hours following his New York conviction.

"In the 24 hours since Crooked Joe Biden and his New York henchmen got their sham trial verdict, the Trump Campaign has raised $52.8 million through the online digital fundraising platform," the release said on Friday. The new total means Trump's campaign is receiving an average of $2 million in donations each hour, according to the release.More than one third of these contributions are from new donors to the campaign, the release said, adding that it showcases a growing opposition to the jury's decision. On Thursday, a New York jury found Trump guilty on all 34 criminal counts of falsifying business records to cover up a hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.Trump said the verdict was a disgrace and part of a sham trial pushed by the Biden administration via a weaponized judicial system and a partisan judge in order to interfere in the 2024 presidential election. Trump is the presumptive Republican presidential candidate.Trump also said he will appeal the verdict while his campaign and various legal scholars noted that it does not affect his right to run for president of the United States.

