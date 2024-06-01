International
UKMTO Reports Attack on Vessel in Red Sea Proceeding 55 Miles Off Yemen's Al Hudaydah
UKMTO Reports Attack on Vessel in Red Sea Proceeding 55 Miles Off Yemen's Al Hudaydah
The UK Maritime Trade Operations said it had received information about an explosion at a significant distance from a vessel proceeding 48 nautical miles (55 miles) off the Yemeni city of Al Hudaydah.
"UKMTO has received a report of an incident 48NM southwest of Al Hudaydah, Yemen. The Master witnessed an explosion a significant distance from the vessel. The vessel and all crew reported safe, and the vessel is proceeding to its next port of call," the authority said on X.It advised ships to pass through the area with caution and report any suspicious activity.Yemen's Houthi rebels vowed in November 2023 to attack any ships associated with Israel until it halts military actions in the Gaza Strip. The attacks prompted the United States to form a multinational coalition, which includes the United Kingdom among others, to protect shipping in the area of the Red Sea, as well as to strike Houthi targets on the ground.
21:01 GMT 01.06.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Saturday it had received information about an explosion at a significant distance from a vessel proceeding 48 nautical miles (55 miles) off the Yemeni city of Al Hudaydah.
"UKMTO has received a report of an incident 48NM southwest of Al Hudaydah, Yemen. The Master witnessed an explosion a significant distance from the vessel. The vessel and all crew reported safe, and the vessel is proceeding to its next port of call," the authority said on X.
It advised ships to pass through the area with caution and report any suspicious activity.
Yemen's Houthi rebels vowed in November 2023 to attack any ships associated with Israel until it halts military actions in the Gaza Strip. The attacks prompted the United States to form a multinational coalition, which includes the United Kingdom among others, to protect shipping in the area of the Red Sea, as well as to strike Houthi targets on the ground.
