Weekly News Wrap-Up: Trump Convicted; US Lawmaker Threatens War on China; Ukraine Long-Range Weapons

Former President Donald Trump was convicted in a New York court on numerous felony counts, and a US lawmaker has threatened to declare war on China.

2024-06-01T05:09+0000

2024-06-01T05:09+0000

2024-06-01T13:37+0000

John Burris, civil rights attorney, discusses the Trump legal case.Dr. Linwood Tauheed, an Associate Professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss The Trump legal case, the US economy, and Chinese economic growth.Misty Winston, radio host, free speech activist, and press freedom activist, joins us to discuss the Trump legal case, the South African election and Ukraine using long-range weapons to attack Russia.Steve Poikonen, host of AM WakeUp & SlowNewsDay live on Rokfin & Rumble, and Jim Kavanagh come together to discuss the Trump case, Ukraine using long-range weapons to attack Russia, and the origin of COVID.Yolian Ogbu, member of the Black Alliance for Peace and Horn of Africa Pan-Africans for Liberation and Solidarity, member of the Black Alliance for Peace and Horn of Africa Pan-Africans for Liberation and Solidarity, joins us to discuss the Trump legal case, the South African election, and the US proxy invasion of Haiti.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

2024

