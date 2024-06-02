https://sputnikglobe.com/20240602/hezbollah-targets-israeli-iron-dome-battery-with-uavs-day-after-downing-idf-drone-1118747255.html

Hezbollah Targets Israeli Iron Dome Battery With UAVs Day After Downing IDF Drone

Hezbollah Targets Israeli Iron Dome Battery With UAVs Day After Downing IDF Drone

Sputnik International

The Lebanese militia and political movement has downed three multi-million dollar IDF drones since February amid raging border tensions in the face of Israel’s war in Gaza. Hezbollah’s leader, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, warned this week that the militia has a ‘doctrinal, ethical and religious responsibility’ to fight Israel to the end.

2024-06-02T13:21+0000

2024-06-02T13:21+0000

2024-06-02T13:21+0000

world

sayyed hassan nasrallah

middle east

israel

golan heights

lebanon

hezbollah

israel defense forces (idf)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/02/1118747098_0:66:3406:1982_1920x0_80_0_0_1dae6d6f725e123ec541dc33ecf8157b.jpg

Air raid sirens sounded over northern Israel and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights on Sunday morning as Hezbollah drones flew across the border undetected and proceeded on to their target – an IDF Iron Dome battery.Israeli media said at least three drones were involved, with one of them shot down over Metula, a small settlement running right up against the border with Lebanon. Two more apparently evaded air defenses made their way to Katzrin, the unofficial capital of the Israeli-occupied portion of the Golan Heights.The explosive-laden UAVs reportedly crashed down in open areas outside the settlement, one of them sparking a blaze. The Israeli military deployed forces to the area to search for debris. No injuries were reported.The Israeli Air Force announced overnight strikes Saturday and early Sunday morning against suspected Hezbollah compounds in Beqaa, Bint Jbeil, Qana and Baraachit “in response” to the group’s shootdown of a $6 million Israeli Hermes 900 heavy drone near Deir Kifa, southern Lebanon.Along with the drone shootdown, Hezbollah fired a pair of 500 kg Burkan rockets into northern Israel on Saturday, with Israeli media reporting that one of the rockets landed a direct hit on the Gibor Military Base near Kiryat Shmona, northern Israel.Clashes between Hezbollah and the IDF broke out last fall in the aftermath of the dramatic escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict last October – when a surprise Hamas raid into southern Israel from Gaza sparked a massive Israeli bombing campaign and ground offensive into the besieged 365 square km strip of land.The fighting between Hezbollah and the IDF forced Israel to keep a substantial portion of its military in the north, and has caused hundreds of casualties on both sides. Nearly 200,000 Lebanese and Israeli civilians have been displaced from border areas by the fighting, with at least 89 Lebanese, 10 Israeli and 15 Syrian civilians killed to date.* Terrorist groups outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240601/hezbollah-shoots-down-another-6-mln-israeli-hermes-drone-over-southern-lebanon-1118739276.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231110/scott-ritter-explains-why-israel-cannot-beat-hezbollah-on-its-own-1114869549.html

israel

golan heights

lebanon

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

is hezbollah powerful, can israel beat hezbollah, does hezbollah have drones, does hezbollah have missiles