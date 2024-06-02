https://sputnikglobe.com/20240602/houthis-attack-us-aircraft-carrier-destroyer-in-red-sea---military-spokesman-1118742664.html

Houthis Attack US Aircraft Carrier, Destroyer in Red Sea - Military Spokesman

Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as Houthis, attacked a US aircraft carrier, destroyer and a number of ships in the Red Sea, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said.

The Houthi navy, missile units and drones have conducted six operations, the spokesman said. The movement's forces struck ships in the Red Sea, the Arabian Sea and the Indian Ocean that "belong to companies that violated the decision to ban passage to [Israeli] ports," the spokesman added.Houthis vowed in November 2023 to attack any ships associated with Israel until it halts military actions in the Gaza Strip. Amid the Houthi attacks, some companies suspended shipments through the Red Sea. The attacks prompted the United States to form a multinational coalition, which includes the United Kingdom among others, to protect shipping in the area of the Red Sea, as well as to strike Houthi targets on the ground.

