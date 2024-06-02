https://sputnikglobe.com/20240602/opec-conference-to-be-held-on-sunday-via-video-link-1118743989.html
OPEC+ Conference to Be Held on Sunday Via Video Link
OPEC+ Conference to Be Held on Sunday Via Video Link
Sputnik International
The 188th Meeting of the OPEC Conference, the 54th Meeting of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) and the 37th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting (ONOMM) will be held via video conference on Sunday.
The group is expected to extend voluntary oil production cuts until the end of the year on top of earlier reductions of about 2.2 million barrels per day in the first half of 2024 to compensate for crude oil price volatility. The OPEC+ ministerial meeting is expected to be held amid rising tensions over quota output compliance, with some members, such as Iran and Kazakhstan, overproducing well above the agreed levels in early 2024 and forced to announce additional cuts to make up for it.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The 188th Meeting of the OPEC Conference, the 54th Meeting of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) and the 37th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting (ONOMM) will be held via video conference on Sunday.
The group is expected to extend voluntary oil production cuts until the end of the year on top of earlier reductions of about 2.2 million barrels per day in the first half of 2024 to compensate for crude oil price volatility.
The OPEC+ ministerial meeting
is expected to be held amid rising tensions over quota output compliance, with some members, such as Iran and Kazakhstan, overproducing well above the agreed levels in early 2024 and forced to announce additional cuts to make up for it.