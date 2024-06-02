International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240602/watch--learn-from-the-best-pentagon-announces-purchase-of-books-on-russian-military-strategy-1118744551.html
Watch & Learn From The Best: Pentagon Announces Purchase of Books on Russian Military Strategy
Watch & Learn From The Best: Pentagon Announces Purchase of Books on Russian Military Strategy
Sputnik International
The Pentagon has announced a tender for the purchase of books on Russian military strategy written by Western authors, according to the government's System for Award Management (SAM) website on Saturday.
2024-06-02T07:30+0000
2024-06-02T07:32+0000
americas
us
russia
pentagon
book
us air force
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/07/1100517404_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_d5b4d46195626a03d6a576aaaf64607a.jpg
The report says that the purchase will be made for training pilots at Maxwell Air Force Base in Alabama, where the Air Force Historical Research Agency and Air University, a prestigious military school hosting the National Security Forum, are located. The tender touches upon six books, including Strategiya: The Foundations of the Russian Art of Strategy by lecturer at King’s College London Ofer Fridman, Russian Grand Strategy in the Era of Global Power Competition by Andrew Monaghan, and Samuel Ramani's work on the Ukraine conflict. Books on China (The Seven Military Classics of Ancient China, translated by Ralph D. Sawyer), artificial intelligence (I, Warbot: The Dawn of Artificially Intelligent Conflict, by Kenneth Payne), and space strategy (Understanding Space Strategy: The Art of War in Space, by John J. Klein) are also included in the list, the website said. The Pentagon plans to buy 600 copies for each book option. Tender fulfillment is scheduled for mid-June, the query added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240529/how-us-is-flirting-with-idea-of-limited-nuclear-conflict-with-russia-and-china-1118682784.html
americas
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/07/1100517404_154:0:2885:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9842d9f4794fa36c793f3be37d4500bd.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian military strategy, pentagon has announced a tender, western authors
russian military strategy, pentagon has announced a tender, western authors

Watch & Learn From The Best: Pentagon Announces Purchase of Books on Russian Military Strategy

07:30 GMT 02.06.2024 (Updated: 07:32 GMT 02.06.2024)
© AP Photo / Patrick SemanskyThis April 19, 2019 file photo shows a sign for the Department of Defense at the Pentagon in Washington.
This April 19, 2019 file photo shows a sign for the Department of Defense at the Pentagon in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.06.2024
© AP Photo / Patrick Semansky
Subscribe
The Pentagon has announced a tender for the purchase of books on Russian military strategy written by Western authors, according to the government's System for Award Management (SAM) website on Saturday.
The report says that the purchase will be made for training pilots at Maxwell Air Force Base in Alabama, where the Air Force Historical Research Agency and Air University, a prestigious military school hosting the National Security Forum, are located.
The tender touches upon six books, including Strategiya: The Foundations of the Russian Art of Strategy by lecturer at King’s College London Ofer Fridman, Russian Grand Strategy in the Era of Global Power Competition by Andrew Monaghan, and Samuel Ramani's work on the Ukraine conflict.
Testing the Burevestnik nuclear cruise missile - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.05.2024
Military
How US is Flirting With Idea of 'Limited' Nuclear Conflict With Russia and China
29 May, 11:17 GMT
Books on China (The Seven Military Classics of Ancient China, translated by Ralph D. Sawyer), artificial intelligence (I, Warbot: The Dawn of Artificially Intelligent Conflict, by Kenneth Payne), and space strategy (Understanding Space Strategy: The Art of War in Space, by John J. Klein) are also included in the list, the website said.
The Pentagon plans to buy 600 copies for each book option. Tender fulfillment is scheduled for mid-June, the query added.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала