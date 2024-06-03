International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240603/nato-kicks-off-ramstein-legacy-air-drills-hosted-by-romania-bulgaria-1118753427.html
NATO Kicks Off Ramstein Legacy Air Drills Hosted by Romania, Bulgaria
NATO Kicks Off Ramstein Legacy Air Drills Hosted by Romania, Bulgaria
Sputnik International
NATO will begin a comprehensive air defense exercise dubbed Ramstein Legacy on Monday in Romania and Bulgaria, aimed at practicing tactical control of the bloc's integrated air and missile defense.
2024-06-03T07:34+0000
2024-06-03T07:34+0000
military
nato
airborne early warning and control system (awacs)
ramstein
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/08/1118330684_0:161:3070:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_db1b6ee5507e9435282195d95b6985e8.jpg
NATO's Allied Air Command will lead the exercises, which will include a combination of command and control components involving AWACS early warning aircraft, national airborne air defenses, and ground-based air and missile defenses, whose interoperability will be tested. Bulgaria, Canada, Czech Republic, Estonia, France, Germany, Hungary, Lithuania, Italy, Latvia, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, the United Kingdom and the United States are expected to take part in the training that will run through June 14, with Sweden open to join in.Earlier the head of the border service of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), Vladimir Kulishov, told Sputnik that NATO is regularly training to strike Russian territory with nuclear weapons during drills.
ramstein
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/08/1118330684_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d8cd1357174ce060fb0172c396445dd9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nato, nato drills, awacs nato, nato romania drills
nato, nato drills, awacs nato, nato romania drills

NATO Kicks Off Ramstein Legacy Air Drills Hosted by Romania, Bulgaria

07:34 GMT 03.06.2024
© AFP 2023 / WOJTEK RADWANSKIPolish soldiers take up positions during military drills of Polish and NATO soldiers near the Vistula Spit canal, near Krynica Morska, northern Poland on April 17, 2023.
Polish soldiers take up positions during military drills of Polish and NATO soldiers near the Vistula Spit canal, near Krynica Morska, northern Poland on April 17, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.06.2024
© AFP 2023 / WOJTEK RADWANSKI
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - NATO will begin a comprehensive air defense exercise dubbed Ramstein Legacy on Monday in Romania and Bulgaria, aimed at practicing tactical control of the bloc's integrated air and missile defense.
NATO's Allied Air Command will lead the exercises, which will include a combination of command and control components involving AWACS early warning aircraft, national airborne air defenses, and ground-based air and missile defenses, whose interoperability will be tested.
Bulgaria, Canada, Czech Republic, Estonia, France, Germany, Hungary, Lithuania, Italy, Latvia, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, the United Kingdom and the United States are expected to take part in the training that will run through June 14, with Sweden open to join in.
Earlier the head of the border service of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), Vladimir Kulishov, told Sputnik that NATO is regularly training to strike Russian territory with nuclear weapons during drills.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала