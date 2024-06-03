https://sputnikglobe.com/20240603/nato-kicks-off-ramstein-legacy-air-drills-hosted-by-romania-bulgaria-1118753427.html
NATO Kicks Off Ramstein Legacy Air Drills Hosted by Romania, Bulgaria
NATO will begin a comprehensive air defense exercise dubbed Ramstein Legacy on Monday in Romania and Bulgaria, aimed at practicing tactical control of the bloc's integrated air and missile defense.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - NATO will begin a comprehensive air defense exercise dubbed Ramstein Legacy on Monday in Romania and Bulgaria, aimed at practicing tactical control of the bloc's integrated air and missile defense.
NATO's Allied Air Command will lead the exercises, which will include a combination of command and control components involving AWACS early warning aircraft, national airborne air defenses, and ground-based air and missile defenses, whose interoperability will be tested.
Bulgaria, Canada, Czech Republic, Estonia, France, Germany, Hungary, Lithuania, Italy, Latvia, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, the United Kingdom and the United States are expected to take part in the training that will run through June 14, with Sweden open to join in.
Earlier the head of the border service of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), Vladimir Kulishov, told Sputnik
that NATO is regularly training to strike Russian territory with nuclear weapons during drills.