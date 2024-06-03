https://sputnikglobe.com/20240603/poland-reinstates-buffer-zone-along-belarusian-border--1118751503.html

Poland Reinstates Buffer Zone Along Belarusian Border

Poland Reinstates Buffer Zone Along Belarusian Border

Sputnik International

Poland will reintroduce buffer zone on the border with Belarus since Tuesday, said defense minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz

2024-06-03T06:30+0000

2024-06-03T06:30+0000

2024-06-03T06:30+0000

world

european union (eu)

poland

belarus

alexander lukashenko

wladyslaw kosiniak-kamysz

border security

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/15/1112042035_0:0:2355:1324_1920x0_80_0_0_731a8772e170e1a08f9d435e43619ec9.jpg

Poland will reintroduce a buffer zone on the border with Belarus starting Tuesday, said Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz.He further mentioned that citizens would not be allowed to approach the buffer zone closer than 200 meters.Earlier, the press reported that an illegal migrant attempted to cross the Polish-Belarusian border and subsequently stabbed a Polish serviceman. In response to the incident, additional troops were deployed near the border.In 2021, thousands of migrants seeking entry into the EU congregated at the border between Poland and Belarus. Warsaw pointed fingers at Minsk as the source of the migration crisis, but Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko refuted these claims, asserting that Poland was exacerbating the refugee crisis by deporting migrants from its own soil. Despite this, Warsaw implemented a buffer zone, which remained in place until parliamentary elections were held last year.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240210/poland-south-korea-rethink-22-bln-arms-deal-amid-fear-of-sparking-regional-wars-1116717221.html

poland

belarus

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sergey Lebedev

Sergey Lebedev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sergey Lebedev

poland-belarus migrants, poland migrants, poland border security, poland buffer zone, polan d belarus migrant row, poland belarus border security