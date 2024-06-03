https://sputnikglobe.com/20240603/sheinbaum-declares-victory-in-mexican-presidential-election-1118752659.html
Sheinbaum Declares Victory in Mexican Presidential Election
Candidate from Mexico's ruling Morena party Claudia Sheinbaum on Monday declared her victory in the presidential election.
Incumbent Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday congratulated candidate from the ruling Morena party Claudia Sheinbaum on her victory in the presidential election.
Sheinbaum Declares Victory in Mexican Presidential Election
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) -Incumbent Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador already congratulated Sheinbaum, dubbing her victory "a day of glory".
"According to preliminary results that were published by the National Electoral Institute, the lead in the race for the presidency of the republic exceeds 30% ... I want to thank the millions of Mexicans who decided to vote for us in these historic elections to continue the fourth transformation of the public life of our beautiful country," Sheinbaum told reporters.
Incumbent Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday congratulated candidate from the ruling Morena party Claudia Sheinbaum on her victory in the presidential election.
"Today is a day of glory because the people of Mexico have freely and democratically decided that Claudia Sheinbaum will become the first female president in the 200 years of the independent life of our republic," the president wrote on X.