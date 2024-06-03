International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240603/sheinbaum-declares-victory-in-mexican-presidential-election-1118752659.html
Sheinbaum Declares Victory in Mexican Presidential Election
Sheinbaum Declares Victory in Mexican Presidential Election
Sputnik International
Candidate from Mexico's ruling Morena party Claudia Sheinbaum on Monday declared her victory in the presidential election.
2024-06-03T07:09+0000
2024-06-03T07:09+0000
americas
mexico
andres manuel lopez obrador
presidential election
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/03/1118752746_0:0:2931:1648_1920x0_80_0_0_93ee8f8defbdd7de795b89d1a8b02111.jpg
Candidate from Mexico's ruling Morena party Claudia Sheinbaum on Monday declared her victory in the presidential election. Incumbent Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday congratulated candidate from the ruling Morena party Claudia Sheinbaum on her victory in the presidential election.
americas
mexico
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/03/1118752746_0:0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_805fd5b76988845ac44ac52d5cdbde5c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
mexico elections, sheinbaum mexico, first woman president mexico, morena party mexicom. woman president
mexico elections, sheinbaum mexico, first woman president mexico, morena party mexicom. woman president

Sheinbaum Declares Victory in Mexican Presidential Election

07:09 GMT 03.06.2024
© AFP 2023 / GERARDO LUNA Claudia Sheinbaum
 Claudia Sheinbaum - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.06.2024
© AFP 2023 / GERARDO LUNA
Subscribe
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) -Incumbent Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador already congratulated Sheinbaum, dubbing her victory "a day of glory".
Candidate from Mexico's ruling Morena party Claudia Sheinbaum on Monday declared her victory in the presidential election.
"According to preliminary results that were published by the National Electoral Institute, the lead in the race for the presidency of the republic exceeds 30% ... I want to thank the millions of Mexicans who decided to vote for us in these historic elections to continue the fourth transformation of the public life of our beautiful country," Sheinbaum told reporters.
Incumbent Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday congratulated candidate from the ruling Morena party Claudia Sheinbaum on her victory in the presidential election.
"Today is a day of glory because the people of Mexico have freely and democratically decided that Claudia Sheinbaum will become the first female president in the 200 years of the independent life of our republic," the president wrote on X.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала