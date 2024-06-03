International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 24.01.2023
Asia
Find top stories and features from Asia and the Pacific region. Keep updated on major political stories and analyses from Asia and the Pacific. All you want to know about China, Japan, North and South Korea, India and Pakistan, Southeast Asia and Oceania.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240603/south-korea-to-suspend-inter-korean-military-agreement-until-trust-restored---reports-1118753312.html
South Korea to Suspend Inter-Korean Military Agreement Until Trust Restored - Reports
South Korea to Suspend Inter-Korean Military Agreement Until Trust Restored - Reports
Sputnik International
South Korea's National Security Council has decided that the 2018 inter-Korean military agreement must be suspended completely until trust is restored between Seoul and Pyongyang
2024-06-03T07:26+0000
2024-06-03T07:26+0000
asia
korean peninsula
north korea
south korea
seoul
pyongyang
national security council
asian version of nato
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102473/72/1024737263_0:36:3196:1834_1920x0_80_0_0_7b01dc4ad417d53b66d7021642f32915.jpg
At a working meeting earlier in the day, the security council decided to put on the agenda of the government meeting on Tuesday a proposal to completely suspend the inter-Korean military agreement of September 19, 2018. The 2018 inter-Korean military agreement banned regiment-level field maneuvers or those by larger units near the border, but both Seoul and Pyongyang resumed drills in the contested areas of the Yellow Sea after the accord collapsed in 2023.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240602/heres-why-dprk-really-launched-its-trash-balloon-offensive-against-south-korea-1118745844.html
korean peninsula
north korea
south korea
seoul
pyongyang
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102473/72/1024737263_277:0:3196:2189_1920x0_80_0_0_c45bbf54e3e8044ee5ea1498d79f8a00.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
asian version of nato, korean peninsula tensions, north korea, south korea, north vs south korea
asian version of nato, korean peninsula tensions, north korea, south korea, north vs south korea

South Korea to Suspend Inter-Korean Military Agreement Until Trust Restored - Reports

07:26 GMT 03.06.2024
© AFP 2023 / JUNG YEON-JEA South Korean military officer (R) stands next to a line of national flags during a ceremony to mark the 64th Korea Armed Forces Day at the military headquarters in Gyeryong, about 140 km south of Seoul, on September 25, 2012
A South Korean military officer (R) stands next to a line of national flags during a ceremony to mark the 64th Korea Armed Forces Day at the military headquarters in Gyeryong, about 140 km south of Seoul, on September 25, 2012 - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.06.2024
© AFP 2023 / JUNG YEON-JE
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - South Korea's National Security Council has decided that the 2018 inter-Korean military agreement must be suspended completely until trust is restored between Seoul and Pyongyang, the Yonhap new agency reported on Monday, citing the South Korean presidential administration.
At a working meeting earlier in the day, the security council decided to put on the agenda of the government meeting on Tuesday a proposal to completely suspend the inter-Korean military agreement of September 19, 2018.
FILE - In this photo provided by Jeonbuk Fire Headquarters, balloons with trash presumably sent by North Korea, hang on electric wires as South Korean army soldiers stand guard in Muju, South Korea, on Wednesday, May 29, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.06.2024
Asia
What Western Media Isn’t Telling You About North Korea’s Trash Balloon Campaign
Yesterday, 11:54 GMT
The 2018 inter-Korean military agreement banned regiment-level field maneuvers or those by larger units near the border, but both Seoul and Pyongyang resumed drills in the contested areas of the Yellow Sea after the accord collapsed in 2023.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала