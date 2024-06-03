https://sputnikglobe.com/20240603/south-korea-to-suspend-inter-korean-military-agreement-until-trust-restored---reports-1118753312.html
South Korea's National Security Council has decided that the 2018 inter-Korean military agreement must be suspended completely until trust is restored between Seoul and Pyongyang
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - South Korea's National Security Council has decided that the 2018 inter-Korean military agreement must be suspended completely until trust is restored between Seoul and Pyongyang, the Yonhap new agency reported on Monday, citing the South Korean presidential administration.
At a working meeting earlier in the day, the security council decided to put on the agenda of the government meeting on Tuesday a proposal to completely suspend the inter-Korean military agreement of September 19, 2018.
The 2018 inter-Korean military agreement banned regiment-level field maneuvers or those by larger units near the border, but both Seoul and Pyongyang resumed drills in the contested areas of the Yellow Sea after the accord collapsed in 2023.