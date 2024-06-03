https://sputnikglobe.com/20240603/south-korea-to-suspend-inter-korean-military-agreement-until-trust-restored---reports-1118753312.html

South Korea to Suspend Inter-Korean Military Agreement Until Trust Restored - Reports

South Korea to Suspend Inter-Korean Military Agreement Until Trust Restored - Reports

Sputnik International

South Korea's National Security Council has decided that the 2018 inter-Korean military agreement must be suspended completely until trust is restored between Seoul and Pyongyang

2024-06-03T07:26+0000

2024-06-03T07:26+0000

2024-06-03T07:26+0000

asia

korean peninsula

north korea

south korea

seoul

pyongyang

national security council

asian version of nato

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102473/72/1024737263_0:36:3196:1834_1920x0_80_0_0_7b01dc4ad417d53b66d7021642f32915.jpg

At a working meeting earlier in the day, the security council decided to put on the agenda of the government meeting on Tuesday a proposal to completely suspend the inter-Korean military agreement of September 19, 2018. The 2018 inter-Korean military agreement banned regiment-level field maneuvers or those by larger units near the border, but both Seoul and Pyongyang resumed drills in the contested areas of the Yellow Sea after the accord collapsed in 2023.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240602/heres-why-dprk-really-launched-its-trash-balloon-offensive-against-south-korea-1118745844.html

korean peninsula

north korea

south korea

seoul

pyongyang

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

asian version of nato, korean peninsula tensions, north korea, south korea, north vs south korea