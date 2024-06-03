International
US State Department Forced Scott Ritter Off Plane to Russia, Confiscated His Passport
US State Department Forced Scott Ritter Off Plane to Russia, Confiscated His Passport
Ritter was slated to participate in the annual St.Petersburg International Economic Forum as a guest speaker. 03.06.2024, Sputnik International
“As I was boarding my flight out of New York I was pulled aside by three CBP officers, who seized my passport. When asked why, they said orders of the State Department. No further information was provided. My bags were removed from the flight, and I was escorted out of the airport,” the former US Marine intelligence officer told Sputnik.
18:52 GMT 03.06.2024 (Updated: 18:54 GMT 03.06.2024)
Ritter was slated to participate in the annual St.Petersburg International Economic Forum as a guest speaker.
