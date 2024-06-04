https://sputnikglobe.com/20240604/israel-rejects-ceasefire-south-africa-and-mexican-elections-and-more-1118760145.html

Israel Rejects Ceasefire, South Africa and Mexican Elections and More

On this episode of The Backstory, Rachel discussed several topics from around the globe, including the latest from South Africa after the ANC failed to win the majority in the country's elections.

Angie Wong - Journalist and Radio HostMindia Gavasheli - Bureau Chief of Sputnik USEsteban Carrillo - Journalist and Editor of The CradleKoffi Kouakou - Geopolitical AnalystRachel kicked off the week by hosting guest Angie Wong, who discussed Donald Trump's latest poll numbers and the GOP's continued support for his 2024 candidacy.Rachel then spoke to Mindia Gavasheli about Claudia Sheinbaum's victory in the 2024 Mexican presidential election.In the final hour, Rachel spoke to Esteban Carrillo about Biden's ceasefire proposal, which was subsequently rejected by the Israeli government.Lastly, Rachel was joined by Koffi Kouakou, who broke down the South African election results and the ANC's failure to win the majority for the first time in 30 years.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

