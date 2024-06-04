https://sputnikglobe.com/20240604/israel-us-point-fingers-in-potential-ceasefire-deal-1118759223.html

Israel, US Point Fingers in Potential Ceasefire Deal

The plan was first announced on Friday by US President Joe Biden who said that Hamas could no longer carry out a large-scale attack because of Israel’s offensive in Gaza.

Sputnik reported on Sunday that Israel had accepted a new deal that would secure a ceasefire in Gaza and lead to the release of all hostages, citing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s chief foreign policy advisor. The plan was first announced on Friday by US President Joe Biden who said that Hamas could no longer carry out a large-scale attack because of Israel’s offensive in Gaza.On Saturday, Netanyahu accepted an invitation to speak to a joint session of Congress, calling it a “privilege” to present in front of "the American people and the entire world" the “truth about our just war”. The prime minister’s visit could present challenges, though, as the International Criminal’s Court has issued a warrant for his arrest.Ryan Cristian, the founder and editor of the Last American Vagabond, joined Sputnik’s The Final Countdown on Monday to discuss the tumultuous ceasefire proposal, as well as Netanyahu’s potential speech to the US Congress.A senior Israeli official reportedly said on Monday that the US president’s description of Israel’s ceasefire proposal was “not accurate” and claimed that Biden had only announced a partial version of Israel’s proposed plans in his speech on Friday. The official said that they did not agree to fully withdraw their troops from the Gaza Strip, and added that they would only do so once their “objectives are met including destroying Hamas’ military and governing capabilities”.Both the Israeli official, and National Security Council Spokesman John Kirby have argued about where the plans for the ceasefire first originated from, with the US and Israel accusing the other of concocting the three-stage ceasefire plan.“And so this is ridiculous. This is just admitting on the surface that they agreed, they set the plan out. That's why we saw across the board everybody from US politicians to Israeli politicians saying Hamas better take this, everything's on the table,” he added. “And Hamas then said we'll take it, and Israel then just said never mind. That's what happened. It's very simple.”Sputnik’s Angie Wong then asked their guest if he believes it would have been possible for the US president to have already had a conversation prior to his press conference on Friday as a possible preemptive measure for Netanyahu’s visit to Congress.“And you can see that this is about at least trying to present to the world that they care about the people,” he added. “And I mean even including the hostages and detainees, which both exist within Gaza right now. Some were IDF members, some were civilians that shouldn't have been taken.”Thus far an estimated 36,439 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip and 82,627 wounded since October 7, according to the Palestinian enclave’s Health Ministry. The World Health Organization (WHO) stated that practically no health services remain in Rafah after the al-Helal al-Emirati hospital closed, Sputnik reported on Sunday.

