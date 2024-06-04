https://sputnikglobe.com/20240604/mexico-and-south-africa-witness-historic-election-results-1118756796.html
Mexico and South Africa Witness Historic Election Results
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss various topics, including South Africa's and Mexico's electrons.
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss various topics, including South Africa's and Mexico's electrons.
Thabiso Lehoko - Sputnik Correspondent in South Africa
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst
Andrew Langer - Host of the Andrew Langer Show
Mindia Gavasheli - Bureau Chief of Sputnik US
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist

The show begins with Sputnik South Africa correspondent Thabiso Lehoko sharing his perspective on the South African elections.

Then, international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda shares his perspective on the latest out of Ukraine.

Later, Andrew Langer weighs in on the Trump conviction and Joe Manchin's change of party affiliation.

The third hour begins with Bureau Chief of Sputnik US Mindia Gavasheli reporting from Mexico City to discuss Mexico electing its first woman president.

The show closes with political cartoonist Ted Rall discussing a variety of domestic topics.

The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Mexico and South Africa Witness Historic Election Results
04:35 GMT 04.06.2024 (Updated: 10:55 GMT 04.06.2024)
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss various topics, including South Africa's and Mexico's electrons.
Thabiso Lehoko - Sputnik Correspondent in South Africa
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst
Andrew Langer - Host of the Andrew Langer Show
Mindia Gavasheli - Bureau Chief of Sputnik US
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist
The show begins with Sputnik South Africa correspondent Thabiso Lehoko sharing his perspective on the South African elections.
Then, international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda shares his perspective on the latest out of Ukraine.
Later, Andrew Langer weighs in on the Trump conviction and Joe Manchin's change of party affiliation.
The third hour begins with Bureau Chief of Sputnik US Mindia Gavasheli reporting from Mexico City to discuss Mexico electing its first woman president.
The show closes with political cartoonist Ted Rall discussing a variety of domestic topics.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
