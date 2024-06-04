https://sputnikglobe.com/20240604/mexico-and-south-africa-witness-historic-election-results-1118756796.html

Mexico and South Africa Witness Historic Election Results

Mexico and South Africa Witness Historic Election Results

Sputnik International

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss various topics, including South Africa's and Mexico's electrons.

2024-06-04T04:35+0000

2024-06-04T04:35+0000

2024-06-04T10:55+0000

fault lines

south africa

ukraine

donald trump

sen. joe manchin (d-west virginia)

mexico

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/03/1118757019_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ea11a6b6028aaa450b33e9e4545ae961.png

Mexico and South Africa Witness Historic Election Results Sputnik International On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss various topics, including South Africa's and Mexico's electrons.

Thabiso Lehoko - Sputnik Correspondent in South AfricaMark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystAndrew Langer - Host of the Andrew Langer ShowMindia Gavasheli - Bureau Chief of Sputnik USTed Rall - Political CartoonistThe show begins with Sputnik South Africa correspondent Thabiso Lehoko sharing his perspective on the South African elections.Then, international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda shares his perspective on the latest out of Ukraine.Later, Andrew Langer weighs in on the Trump conviction and Joe Manchin's change of party affiliation.The third hour begins with Bureau Chief of Sputnik US Mindia Gavasheli reporting from Mexico City to discuss Mexico electing its first woman president.The show closes with political cartoonist Ted Rall discussing a variety of domestic topics.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

south africa

ukraine

mexico

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Melik Abdul https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0f/1110380196_0:72:1365:1438_100x100_80_0_0_9986d5f38d8c64aaa36cfd76771b1b60.jpg

Melik Abdul https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0f/1110380196_0:72:1365:1438_100x100_80_0_0_9986d5f38d8c64aaa36cfd76771b1b60.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Melik Abdul https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0f/1110380196_0:72:1365:1438_100x100_80_0_0_9986d5f38d8c64aaa36cfd76771b1b60.jpg

on this episode of fault lines, hosts jamarl thomas and melik abdul discuss various topics, including south africa's and mexico's electrons.